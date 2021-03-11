JaKayla Brown was going to do everything in her power to keep Hofstra’s season going.

The junior guard scored eight of her career-high 26 points in overtime as No. 5-seeded Hofstra defeated No. 4 Towson, 77-67, in overtime in the quarterfinals of the women’s basketball Colonial Athletic Association Championship at the Schar Center on the campus of Elon University in North Carolina Thursday afternoon.

Hofstra (8-11) plays top-seeded Delaware Friday at 2:30 p.m. at the same location.

Brown scored the final point of regulation with a foul shot to tie the score at 60 with 2:10 remaining. Towson (13-9) missed two shots in the final 10 seconds of regulation.

Brown continued her success in overtime, scoring the first basket of the period as Hofstra outscored Towson 17-7 over the five minutes. Brown also made a three-pointer to give Hofstra a 68-62 lead with 1:27 remaining in overtime and made 3 of 4 foul shots in the period.

Jaylen Hines added 16 points and 14 rebounds and Jahsyni Knight had 13 points, nine assists and six steals in the win.