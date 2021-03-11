JaKayla Brown scores 26 points to lift Hofstra women's basketball to OT win in CAA Tournament quarterfinals
JaKayla Brown was going to do everything in her power to keep Hofstra’s season going.
The junior guard scored eight of her career-high 26 points in overtime as No. 5-seeded Hofstra defeated No. 4 Towson, 77-67, in overtime in the quarterfinals of the women’s basketball Colonial Athletic Association Championship at the Schar Center on the campus of Elon University in North Carolina Thursday afternoon.
Hofstra (8-11) plays top-seeded Delaware Friday at 2:30 p.m. at the same location.
Brown scored the final point of regulation with a foul shot to tie the score at 60 with 2:10 remaining. Towson (13-9) missed two shots in the final 10 seconds of regulation.
Brown continued her success in overtime, scoring the first basket of the period as Hofstra outscored Towson 17-7 over the five minutes. Brown also made a three-pointer to give Hofstra a 68-62 lead with 1:27 remaining in overtime and made 3 of 4 foul shots in the period.
Jaylen Hines added 16 points and 14 rebounds and Jahsyni Knight had 13 points, nine assists and six steals in the win.