Hofstra women rally but fall short at Hartford

Hofstra was unable to pass its first road test of the season on Saturday.

Senior guard Olivia Askin’s career-high 18 points were not enough as the women’s basketball team fell at Hartford, 60-49.

Askin was 7-for-11 from the field and displayed her prowess from the three-point line, knocking down 4 of 7 attempts.

Ashunae Durant was Hofstra’s second-leading scorer with 14 points. She added eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Petja Krupenko contributed eight points.

Trailing 44-26 after three quarters, Hofstra closed the gap to nine following a layup by Durant with 1:19 remaining before Hartford rode it out.

Hofstra (1-2) trailed by double-digits throughout much of the contest. The Pride fell behind by as many 20 when Janelle Harrison’s layup with 7:16 to go put Hartford ahead 49-29. Harrison led the Hawks with 17 points and eight rebounds. Guard Sierra DaCosta chipped in 15 points for Hartford (1-2).

Hofstra fell behind 9-0 to open the game, capped by Kelly Douglass’s jumper with 7:12 left in the first.

The Pride shot 43.2 percent for the contest, though they shot 69.2 percent in the fourth quarter when they staged their comeback.

Though Hartford shot just 37.7 percent from the floor, the Hawks did much of their damage from the free-throw line. They converted 14 of 21, while the Pride was only 5 of 9.

Hofstra returns home to play Holy Cross on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex.