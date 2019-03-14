TODAY'S PAPER
Hofstra upsets James Madison in CAA women's quarterfinal

JaKayla Brown scored 17 points and Boogie Brozoski had 14 as. No. 9 Hofstra shocked top-seed James Madison, 57-50

Hofstra guard JaKayla Brown shoots the ball during

Hofstra guard JaKayla Brown shoots the ball during women's basketball practice at David S. Mack Physical Education Center on Oct. 24, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
The Hofstra women’s basketball team upset top-seed James Madison, 57-50, in the quarterfinals of the CAA tournament Thursday afternoon. JaKayla Brown led all scorers with 17 points and Boogie Brozoski had 14. No. 9 Hofstra hit 15 of its 18 free throw attempts. The Pride, who escaped Elon, 77-75, in the first round, will face the winner of No. 4 Towson/No. 5 Delaware on Friday in the semifinals at 1 p.m.

