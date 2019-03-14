The Hofstra women’s basketball team upset top-seed James Madison, 57-50, in the quarterfinals of the CAA tournament Thursday afternoon. JaKayla Brown led all scorers with 17 points and Boogie Brozoski had 14. No. 9 Hofstra hit 15 of its 18 free throw attempts. The Pride, who escaped Elon, 77-75, in the first round, will face the winner of No. 4 Towson/No. 5 Delaware on Friday in the semifinals at 1 p.m.

