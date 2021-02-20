The Hofstra women’s lacrosse team returned to Shuart Stadium Saturday for the home premier of the fifth season of the Alyssa Parrella show.

The star attack reprised her leading role, scoring six of her seven goals in the first half on the way to breaking the Colonial Athletic Association career goal scoring record and leading the Pride to a 17-11 win over Connecticut.

Parrella’s third goal gave her 222 for her career, surpassing Stacey Morlang, who had 221 for Loyola from 1999-2002.

"I’m honored and this is a humbling experience," Parrella said. "Coming back and being able to accomplish something like this means a lot to me but all in all I just feel more fortunate being able to be back for my fifth year and playing with my teammates again. Going 2-0 to start the season means more to me than anything."

Hofstra’s supporting cast showed they’re just as deserving of accolades after Parrella's strong opening act in the first half.

UConn’s Lia LaPrise scored 1:34 into the second half to pull the Huskies within 9-8. Alexa Mattera responded for Hofstra (2-0) with a goal under a minute later and four other Pride players scored within five minutes of that to extend the lead to 14-8. UConn never got back to within five goals the rest of the way.

"In the second half we had a lot more transition opportunities and we were able to move the ball pretty quick and score some goals," Hofstra coach Shannon Smith said. "We opened it up for everyone else which was really great."

Alexa Mattera had three goals and an assist from the midfield, Grace Langela added two goals and two assists and Arianna Esposito had two goals.

"It was really nice to see, just like in our first game, to have so many goal scorers on the stat sheet," Smith said.

Having Parrella leading the show and talent and experience up and down the lineup the expectations are high this season in Hempstead.

"If you look at the stat sheet and see the number of goal scores we have - I could not be more proud of our offense right now," Parrella said. "There are so many leaders on the offensive side of the field that we’ve never had before. And between the midfielders and the defenders I’ve never seen that type of leadership with this team."