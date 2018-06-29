TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Evening
86° Good Evening
SportsCollegeHofstra

Jay Miller named Hofstra’s softball coach

Hofstra Uninversity Softball Pitcher Sophie Dandola, pitching during

Hofstra Uninversity Softball Pitcher Sophie Dandola, pitching during game 2, in their softball Doube Header against Drexel University at Hofstra University, Hempstead, April 21. Photo Credit: Richard T. Slattery

By Steven Marcus steven.marcus@newsday.com @newsdaymarcus
Print

Former Missouri softball coach Jay Miller was named as Hof stra’s new coach, athletic director Rick Cole announced. Miller replaces Larissa Anderson, who left in May to become Missouri’s coach.

Miller, 62, who is in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame, led Missouri to a 556-309 record from 1987-2002. He coached the Tigers to two berths in the Women’s College World Series. He also has coached at Purdue, Oklahoma City, Mississippi State, Louisville and most recently Rutgers, where he was the interim head coach.

Julie Meyer, who was an assistant at Hofstra for four years, was promoted to associate head coach.

Newsday

Steven Marcus started at Newsday in 1972 and has covered high school, college and professional sports. He is a voting member of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

New York Sports

The Brooklyn Nets introduces Rodions Kurucs and Dzanan Nets’ summer roster has international flavor
Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina looks on during a Knicks finalize their summer league roster
Enes Kanter of the Knicks reacts after a Source: Kanter picks up option to stay with Knicks
Tim Tebow, playing for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Tebow selected for Eastern League All-Star Game
Sandy Leon of the Red Sox scores as Yankees ready for midseason showdown vs. Red Sox
CC Sabathia gets the start against the Red CC Sabathia manages a win in charity game