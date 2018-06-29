Jay Miller named Hofstra’s softball coach

Former Missouri softball coach Jay Miller was named as Hof stra’s new coach, athletic director Rick Cole announced. Miller replaces Larissa Anderson, who left in May to become Missouri’s coach.

Miller, 62, who is in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame, led Missouri to a 556-309 record from 1987-2002. He coached the Tigers to two berths in the Women’s College World Series. He also has coached at Purdue, Oklahoma City, Mississippi State, Louisville and most recently Rutgers, where he was the interim head coach.

Julie Meyer, who was an assistant at Hofstra for four years, was promoted to associate head coach.