Hofstra men's basketball coach Joe Mihalich is taking a temporary medical leave of absence from his duties, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.

No reason was given for the leave of absence.

“We wish Coach Mihalich well during this time and look forward to his return soon,” Hofstra athletic director Rick Cole Jr. said in a statement.

Mihalich helped lead Hofstra to the Colonal Athletic Association championship in March. The Pride were set to compete in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 19 years before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the tournament. Hofstra is 141-92 since Mhialich arrived at the school before the 2013-14 season.

Associate head coach Mike Farrelly will be the acting head coach in Mihalich’s absence. Farrelly has been on staff with the Pride for seven years, with the first six coming as an assistant.