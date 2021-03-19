Hofstra announced on Friday afternoon that men’s basketball coach Joe Mihalich will transition to a new role and serve as a special advisor to director of athletics Rick Cole Jr.

The school said in August that Mihalich was taking a temporary medical leave of absence from his coaching duties. Associate head coach Mike Farrelly served as the acting head coach this season, with Hofstra finishing 13-10 and losing to Elon in the CAA semifinals.

Hofstra said Farrelly will continue to serve as the acting head coach and a national search for the new head coach will begin immediately.

"Coach Mihalich has been an incredible leader, educator, and steward of our men's basketball program over the past eight years," Cole Jr. said in a statement. "His leadership from day one has allowed our program to experience tremendous levels of success, both on and off the court. He values the student-athlete experience in every way and has put a priority on winning the right way. Joe is a wonderful ambassador for our University and I am personally thrilled to have him as a trusted colleague here at Hofstra. Joe's remarkable level of success here at Hofstra and at every stop along his unbelievable coaching career showcases the type of coach and person he is. We are so grateful for his years of service on the sidelines here at Hofstra."

Mihalich helped lead Hofstra to the CAA championship last March. The Pride were set to compete in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 19 years before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the tournament. Mihalich was 141-92 in seven seasons as head coach, averaging more than 22 wins per season over his last five seasons. In his seven seasons, Mihalich posted four 20-win seasons, led the Pride to three regular-season CAA titles and earned four postseason appearances.

"I always said to my sons and my teams 'END ON A MAKE'...and that's what I did," Mihalich said in a statement. "I love Hofstra University and the entire Pride family. Having that championship moment in 2020 is something I, and the entire Hofstra family, will never forget. I am thankful for all of the student-athletes that I have coached and the staff members that were with me over the past eight years. I look forward to serving the Hofstra Pride in a new role and seeing our programs continue to flourish."