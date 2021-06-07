Hofstra baseball coach John Russo announced his retirement on Monday after 13 illustrious years coaching the Pride.

Russo was the all-time winningest coach in program history and helped lead the Pride to 190 victories, including a school-record 34 wins and the No. 2 seed in the Colonial Athletic Association championship during his first season in 2012.

"I have had the opportunity to work with so many incredible student-athletes and coaches that wore the Hofstra uniform," Russo said in a statement issued by the school. "I am excited to take the next step in my journey, and I know how fulfilling it will be to have more time with my children and wife — and maybe even dabble in some little league coaching. Thank you Hofstra for the opportunity of a lifetime."

Russo first joined the Hofstra baseball program as an assistant in 2009 before becoming head coach in 2012. Under Russo, 10 Pride players signed with Major League Baseball teams, including six draftees.

"We are grateful to John for his unwavering support and dedication," Hofstra Vice President and Director of Athletics Rick Cole Jr. said in a statement. "John has worked tirelessly during his tenure to provide our student-athletes with a first-class experience and we thank him for all he has done for our program."

Hofstra was 17-22 in the COVID-shortened 2021 season.