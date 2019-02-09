It was throwback day at Hofstra, where the basketball team was referred to all afternoon as the Flying Dutchmen and senior guard Justin Wright-Foreman continued to zoom up the school’s scoring list while leading his soaring team to yet another home victory.

Wright-Foreman netted 37 of his school record-tying 48 points in the second half as the Pride overcame a 10-point deficit to improve to 14-0 at home this season with a 93-87 victory over William & Mary at Mack Sports and Exhibition Center in Hempstead.

Hofstra’s easiest home win of the season — a 41-point win Thursday over Elon — was followed by its toughest. But they all count the same as Joe Mihalich’s team improved to 11-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association and 21-4 overall in their chase of the school’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since back-to-back trips under Jay Wright in 2000-01.

Wright-Foreman netted only 11 in the first half, but the senior guard from Queens took over the game after intermission to tie the longstanding school record by Bill Thieben in 1954-55.

Leading 82-81 with 3:25 to go, Wright-Foreman scored hit two free throws, a jumper and three-pointer to give the Pride an 89-83 lead with 1:14 to go. Desure Buie (with 34 seconds left) and Jalen Ray (with 24 seconds left) each hit two free throws to keep Hofstra out of jeopardy.

Wright-Foreman also became the eighth player in school history to amass at least 2,000 career points, surpassing former NBA player and current assistant coach Speedy Claxton with 2,029 for seventh on the Hofstra scoring list.

Nathan Knight led William & Mary with 39 points and 14 rebounds.

Buie added 16 for the Pride.