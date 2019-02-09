TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Evening
28° Good Evening
SportsCollegeHofstra

Justin Wright-Foreman ties Hofstra record with 48 points in victory over William & Mary

Wright-Foreman scores 37 points in the second half, including seven in a key stretch late.

Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman works past William &

Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman works past William & Mary forward Paul Rowley during the first half at Hofstra on Saturday. Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

By Peter Botte Special to Newsday
Print

It was throwback day at Hofstra, where the basketball team was referred to all afternoon as the Flying Dutchmen and senior guard Justin Wright-Foreman continued to zoom up the school’s scoring list while leading his soaring team to yet another home victory.

Wright-Foreman netted 37 of his school record-tying 48 points in the second half as the Pride overcame a 10-point deficit to improve to 14-0 at home this season with a 93-87 victory over William & Mary at Mack Sports and Exhibition Center in Hempstead.

Hofstra’s easiest home win of the season — a 41-point win Thursday over Elon — was followed by its toughest. But they all count the same as Joe Mihalich’s team improved to 11-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association and 21-4 overall in their chase of the school’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since back-to-back trips under Jay Wright in 2000-01.

Wright-Foreman netted only 11 in the first half, but the senior guard from Queens took over the game after intermission to tie the longstanding school record by Bill Thieben in 1954-55.

Leading 82-81 with 3:25 to go, Wright-Foreman scored hit two free throws, a jumper and three-pointer to give the Pride an 89-83 lead with 1:14 to go. Desure Buie (with 34 seconds left) and Jalen Ray (with 24 seconds left) each hit two free throws to keep Hofstra out of jeopardy.

Wright-Foreman also became the eighth player in school history to amass at least 2,000 career points, surpassing former NBA player and current assistant coach Speedy Claxton with 2,029 for seventh on the Hofstra scoring list.

Nathan Knight led William & Mary with 39 points and 14 rebounds.

Buie added 16 for the Pride.

By Peter Botte Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Caris LeVert #22 of the Brooklyn Nets drives Logan: Nets have to readjust to returning starters
Ryan Pulock of the Islanders celebrates his overtime Pulock ends scoring drought with pair of goals
St. John's second-leading scorer Mustapha Heron sat out After steps forward, one big step back for St. John's
Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, shown here Lennon: Ranking NY's top baseball stars
Ryan Pulock #6 of the New York Islanders  Ryan Pulock's OT goal lifts Islanders over Avs
Islanders radio announcer Chris King poses before a Isles announcer King returns after streak ends