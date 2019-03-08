TODAY'S PAPER
Justin Wright-Foreman of Hofstra named CAA player of the year

Joe Mihalich is named coach of year after leading the Pride to a 15-3 record in the conference.

Justin Wright-Foreman is the No. 2 leading scorer in the nation with 26.8 points per game. The senior guard and Queens native is fourth among Hofstra's all-time leading scorers with 2,210 points, and even surpassed former Hofstra star and current assistant coach Craig "Speedy" Claxton on that list. But can Wright-Foreman lead his team to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001 and make it to the NBA like his predecessor? He'll look to check off the first of those accomplishments as Hofstra heads to the CAA tournament, beginning Saturday, with a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed. (Credit: Newsday / Casey Musarra; Additional video footage from CAA; Photos by Paul J. Bereswill, James Escher, Kathy Kmonicek, Steven Ryan, J. Conrad Williams)

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
Hofstra senior guard Justin Wright-Foreman was named Colonial Athletic Association player of the year for the second straight year on Friday afternoon, the league announced.

Wright-Foreman, who is second in the nation in scoring with an average of 26.8 points per game, is the first Hofstra player to win player of the year in consecutive years since Charles Jenkins did it in 2010 and 2011. Wright-Foreman also is the first unanimous player of the year selection since Brett Blizzard of North Carolina-Wilmington in 2003.

Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich was named CAA coach of the year for leading the Pride to a 15-3 conference record in the regular season and the top seed in this weekend's CAA tournament. Hofstra is 25-6 overall. Mihalich is the first Hofstra coach to win the CAA coach of the year award since the Pride joined the conference in 2001-02. The last Hofstra coach to be named conference coach of the year was Jay Wright in 2000 and  2001 when the Pride played in the America East Conference.

Hofstra senior guard Desure Buie was named CAA defensive player of the year.

