Hofstra senior guard Justin Wright-Foreman was named Colonial Athletic Association player of the year for the second straight year on Friday afternoon, the league announced.

Wright-Foreman, who is second in the nation in scoring with an average of 26.8 points per game, is the first Hofstra player to win player of the year in consecutive years since Charles Jenkins did it in 2010 and 2011. Wright-Foreman also is the first unanimous player of the year selection since Brett Blizzard of North Carolina-Wilmington in 2003.

Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich was named CAA coach of the year for leading the Pride to a 15-3 conference record in the regular season and the top seed in this weekend's CAA tournament. Hofstra is 25-6 overall. Mihalich is the first Hofstra coach to win the CAA coach of the year award since the Pride joined the conference in 2001-02. The last Hofstra coach to be named conference coach of the year was Jay Wright in 2000 and 2001 when the Pride played in the America East Conference.

Hofstra senior guard Desure Buie was named CAA defensive player of the year.