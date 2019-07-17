Former Hofstra star Justin Wright-Foreman signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz, the team announced Tuesday evening.

Wright-Foreman was the 53rd overall pick by the Jazz in last month's NBA draft. He averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 rebounds in two Salt Lake Summer League games, followed by 10.5 points, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in two Las Vegas Summer League games.

Wright-Foreman is one of two "two-way" players on the Jazz's 17-man roster (Jarrell Brantley is the other). As a two-way player, Wright-Foreman will spend the majority of the 2019-2020 season with the Jazz's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. He is allowed to spend no more than 45 days with the NBA club and will be paid a corresponding daily amount based on the number of days he plays in each league.

Terms of the deal were not released.

Wright-Foreman, who is transitioning to more of a point guard role after primarily playing shooting guard with the Pride, will wear No. 3 for the Jazz — the same number he wore at Hofstra.

Wright-Foreman was the Colonial Athletic Association's Player of the Year and an AP All-American honorable mention in each of his final two seasons at Hofstra. As a senior, he ranked second in the nation in points per game (27.1) and field goals (330) and led the CAA in minutes played (1,321), three-pointers made (110) and three-point percentage (.425).





