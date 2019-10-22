Former Hofstra star Justin Wright-Foreman has earned a spot on the Utah Jazz’s opening night roster, the team announced on Monday.

Wright-Foreman, a 6-foot guard, was selected in the second round with the 53rd overall pick by the Jazz in June's NBA Draft. He averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 rebounds in two Salt Lake Summer League games, followed by 10.5 points, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in two Las Vegas Summer League games.

He appeared in two preseason games for the Jazz, averaging 3.5 points in 7.5 minutes.

Wright-Foreman signed a two-way contract with the Jazz in July after the summer leagues had ended. He is one of two “two-way” players on the Jazz’s 17-player roster. As a two-way player, Wright-Foreman will spend the majority of the 2019-2020 season with the Jazz’s G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. He is allowed to spend no more than 45 days with the Jazz.

The Jazz open their season on Wednesday night at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Wright-Foreman was the first Hofstra player drafted since Charles Jenkins was selected in the second round (44th overall) by the Golden State Warriors in 2011. Wright-Foreman finished second in the nation in scoring last season (27.1 points per game) for Hofstra and ranks second all-time at Hofstra behind Jenkins (2,513).