Hofstra women's basketball coach Krista Kilburn-Steveskey announced her resignation on Tuesday afternoon, according to the school.

Kilburn-Steveskey just completed her 13th season at Hofstra. The Pride finished this season at 11-22.

"I am thankful for the opportunity I've had to lead the Hofstra women's basketball program over the last 13 years," Kilburn-Steveskey said in a statement. "I'm very proud of the accomplishments achieved and the student-athletes that have developed as athletes as well as outstanding people within the program. I'm grateful to have worked with wonderful people and coach so many talented student-athletes during my time here. Now, it's the right time to step away and focus on my family."

Hofstra appeared in the WNIT five times during Kilburn-Steveskey's tenure, including quarterfinal appearances in 2007 and 2016. Kilburn-Steveskey had five 20-win seasons at Hofstra and leaves as the school's winningest women's basketball coach with 211 wins.

"Krista has been an incredible leader of our women's basketball program for the past 13 years," Hofstra athletic director Rick Cole Jr. said in a statement. "We thank her immensely for her tireless work on behalf of our student-athletes and our women's basketball program. She led our program to great heights during her tenure and we are indebted to her for all she has done to be a strong leader and advocate for our women's basketball student-athletes and how she has represented herself within the Hofstra community."

Hofstra said it will begin a national search for the next coach.