Omar Silverio gets NCAA waiver to play immediately for Hofstra

Rhode Island's Omar Silverio drives past VCU's Issac

Rhode Island's Omar Silverio drives past VCU's Issac Vann on March 15, 2019. Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann
Omar Silverio, a rising sophomore 6-4 guard from St. Raymond's High School in the Bronx, has been granted an NCAA waiver and will be eligible immediately to play for Hofstra, the school announced on Wednesday.

Silverio, born in the Dominican Republic, played in 28 games for Rhode Island last season, averaging 7.8 minutes and 1.8 points. He was a 1,000-point scorer in high school, then was a late addition to Rhode Island's roster after having been released from his commitment to Santa Clara.

"We appreciate the NCAA's understanding of Omar's case and are thankful to both the NCAA and Rhode Island for their support of this waiver,"  Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich said in a statement. "Omar has a very important support system here at Hofstra and with his family nearby we look forward to him becoming an integral part of the Hofstra community."

