Hofstra goalie Jack Concannon had a target on his chest but never flinched. “He was under siege,” coach Seth Tierney said.

Concannon made a CAA Tournament single-game record of 22 saves, but the Pride fell to No. 1 seed Massachusetts, 10-6, Thursday night in a CAA semifinal played at Garber Field in Amherst, Mass., home of the Minutemen. The loss ended the season for Hofstra, which finished at 6-8.

“He was awesome,” Tierney said. “He kept us in the game today. He stood up and played like a man.”

Concannon made 12 saves in the first half, but UMass still led, 6-3. The lead grew to 8-4 early in the fourth quarter before Hofstra made some noise. Dylan Alderman completed a hat trick with two unassisted goals to cut the deficit to 8-6 with 4:15 left.

But Hofstra was unable to score on Minutemen goalie Sean Sconone of East Islip, who made 11 saves. UMass put the game away with late goals by Chris Connolly and Jeff Trainor to advance to Saturday’s championship game.

Jimmy Yanes added two goals for Hofstra. But the Pride’s leading scorer, Ryan Tierney, the coach’s son, was held scoreless.

Hofstra had the unenviable task of facing top-seeded and 20th ranked Massachusetts (11-4) in consecutive weeks. “We didn’t take care of what we needed to take care of before we got here,” Seth Tierney said of Hofstra losing twice to CAA opponents on late goals that cost them a higher seed and possibly a more favorable draw.

Concannon, a legitimate All-American candidate, finished among the nation’s leaders in save percentage and goals-allowed per game. He broke the CAA Tournament single-game record for saves held by Austin Kaut of Penn State, who had 20 against Massachusetts in 2009.

“We don’t do what we’ve done the last three years without Jack,” Seth Tierney said. “Period. End of sentence.”