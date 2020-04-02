Hofstra's Ryan Tierney will return to school next year

Hofstra senior Ryan Tierney has decided to take advantage of the NCAA Division I Council’s ruling to grant an additional year of eligibility for all spring sports student-athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extension of eligibility was granted after the NCAA canceled all spring sports last month.

This allows the high-scoring attackman to return to the Pride and play his final year for his father Seth Tierney, the head coach for men’s lacrosse. He will return to campus in the fall and compete as a member of the Pride during the 2020-21 academic year.

“I’m really pumped up to be with my Dad for another year,” Ryan said. “And now I have another opportunity to get after it with my teammates and friends. We get to finish this journey together and finish that unfinished business with the Hofstra lacrosse team.”

Seth Tierney said he wanted the decision to be Ryan’s and Ryan’s alone. And Ryan agreed that a lot of thought went into his decision.

“I told him to go through every scenario and look at the pros and cons of playing another year and the pros and cons of leaving,” Seth said. “There was a lot of desire to come back as an athlete who had goals that weren’t yet realized. And yet, there were other factors at the forefront in the business world and the pursuit of this dream of working in commercial real estate. He had to consider what’s the temperature out there for jobs? And with such uncertainty is it a good time to be out there? Or would this time be better used to come back and help Hofstra win the CAA tournament and get back into the NCAA tournament?”

Seth and Ryan agreed that the decision for college seniors could be a difficult one, given the tumultuous times and unpredictable job situations.

“I just pray the world gets better and gets through this virus,” Ryan said. “There are much harder decisions being made out there than playing lacrosse or starting a professional career.”

Seth echoed Ryan’s sentiments and tempered their happiness with the reality of the world we currently live in and what swirls around them.

“First things first, we pray for everyone who is going through this difficult time,” Seth said. “It’s obviously much bigger than eligibility decisions. In our house we can only think of all the people out there and hope they get better.”

Tierney finished the 2020 season leading the team with 35 points (21 goals, 14 assists). He averaged five points per game, ranking second in the Colonial Athletic Association. He ranks third all-time in goals scored at Hofstra with 121, one shy of Jay Card (2008-11) for second, and 19 shy of the school’s all-time leader Tom Kessler (1999-2002). He also ranks fifth all-time in points scored at Hofstra with 186.

“We are thrilled Ryan has decided to return to Hofstra to play for the blue and gold,” Seth said. “As his head coach and father, I am overjoyed that I get another opportunity to coach him next season."