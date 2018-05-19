It took one start for Sophie Dandola, a true freshman out of Seaford High School, to engrave herself in the Hofstra softball team’s record book for eternity.

The moment clearly wasn’t too big for Dandola. Despite her first NCAA Division I Tournament start coming in an elimination game for the Pride, the righthander was flawless. Dandola was mobbed at the pitcher’s circle after a 58-pitch perfect game as Hofstra defeated UNC Greensboro, 6-0, Saturday evening at South Carolina University to keep its season alive in the Columbus Regional.

“I’m so excited for Sophie,” coach Larissa Anderson said. “To accomplish it in as few pitches as she did is very impressive. And it was a total team effort.”

Hofstra (41-13) plays No. 9 South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in another elimination game. The winner will face Liberty in the championship Sunday. The winner of Hofstra/South Carolina contest would need to defeat Liberty twice to advance to the Super Regionals.

Dandola never threw more than 10 pitches in a single inning Saturday, finishing the game retiring all 21 batters coming to plate with four strikeouts. She recorded 15 groundouts, a pop out with only one ball reaching the outfield.

“She did what she does best, which is roll out ground balls,” Anderson said. “And her defense was there to back her up the whole way.”

Nikki Michalowski opened the scoring with a two-run double, driving in Lydia Witkowski and Courtney Scarpato for the Pride’s first runs of the tournament. Michalowski scored on Megan Patierno’s sacrifice fly one batter later as Hofstra took a 3-0 lead after the first inning.

The Pride added a run in the fifth inning with Brittany Allocca scoring on UNC Greensboro’s fourth error of the game, coming off a ball put into play by Sarah Edwards. Courtney Scarpato drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in Michaela Transue and Michalowski added a single to drive in Kristin Hallam for the final run in the 6-0 win.