New Hofstra coach Speedy Claxton: 'I won't disappoint you'

Speedy Claxton left little doubt about his love and commitment to Hofstra on Thursday morning when he was introduced as the new men’s basketball coach for the Pride.

Speaking often through tears in the Mack Sports Complex, Claxton – perhaps the most decorated player in the modern history of the program – said "I won't disappoint you: I promise you that nothing means more to me than this university and our program."

Claxton, 42, is the 13th Hofstra men’s basketball coach and replaces Joe Mihalich, who after missing the past season on a medical leave took a position in the administration last month. As a senior in 1999-2000, Claxton helped the Pride win the America East conference title and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 23 years, won the Haggerty Award as the metro New York’s top player and was a first-round pick of the 76ers in the 2000 NBA Draft.

He spent seven seasons playing the NBA and won a championship with the 2003 San Antonio Spurs. Mihalich hired him in 2013 as an assistant coach, and he helped develop a string of top point guards including Juan’ya Green, Justin Wright-Foreman and Desure Buie.

"I came to Hofstra because this was a special institution," Claxton said. "My basketball journey has taken me all over the world and it was always the goal to come back one day to lead this program. I can tell you this: I have worn many names on the front of my jersey (but) the one that always was near and dear to my heart was Hofstra. Always."

Claxton, who grew up in Hempstead and now resides with his family in Dix Hills, had his No. 10 uniform retired by the Pride in 2010.