Hofstra is looking to one of its favorite sons to head its men’s basketball program. The school announced on Wednesday the promotion of Speedy Claxton from assistant coach to head coach. This is the 42-year-old Claxton’s first job as a head coach.

"Today is a dream come true for me," Claxton said in the announcement. "With that dream comes responsibility. I know the incredible history of the Hofstra men's basketball program. I have lived it. I have experienced it. I have coached it. And today I am ready to lead it."

"There is no better person than Speedy Claxton to lead our team and build upon the outstanding successes this program has experienced during its rich history," athletic director Rick Cole Jr. said in the announcement. "Speedy's relationship with Hofstra goes back many years and he is ready to take the next step and become our head coach. It has been an amazing career and life for Speedy and the entire Hofstra community looks forward to following this next step in his journey."

Claxton is one of the Pride’s most decorated players. As a senior in 1999-2000, under then-coach Jay Wright, he led Hofstra to the America East championship, the program's first NCAA Tournament berth in 23 years and received the Haggerty Award as metro New York’s top player.

He was the first-round pick of the 76ers in the 2000 NBA Draft and went on to play seven seasons with five teams. He was the backup point guard to Tony Parker when San Antonio won the 2003 NBA Finals. Claxton’s No. 10 Hofstra jersey was retired in 2010.

Claxton has been a member of outgoing coach Joe Mihalich’s staff since 2013 and is credited with recruiting and helping to develop a string of outstanding point guards, including Juan’ya Green, Justin Wright-Foreman, Desure Buie and Jalen Ray.

"Everything about Hofstra and our men's basketball program is special to me and I look forward to continuing the success this program experiences year in and year out," Claxton said. "Thank you to all my mentors who have made today possible and a special thank you to Coach Mihalich for his guidance over the last eight years and for leading this program to incredible heights."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mihalich was on medical leave this past season and took a position in the Hofstra administration last month. Mike Farrelly, also a member of Mihalich’s staff, stepped in as interim coach as the Pride went 13-10.

Farrelly and Bryant coach Jared Grasso, a former Hofstra assistant under then-coach Tom Pecora, also received strong consideration for the position.

Claxton, a Hempstead product and Dix Hills resident, went from playing to a position as a scout with the Golden State Warriors before joining the Pride coaching staff in 2013.