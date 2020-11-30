The world has changed since the last time Hofstra’s men’s basketball team hosted a game at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. Those sort of statements normally carry a sense of assumed hyperbole, but not in 2020.

When Hofstra last laced it up for a game on the Hempstead hardwood, fans were in attendance and the Pride were primed for a successful run at the CAA tournament title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. That was February 29. Less than two weeks later, the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fast forward to Monday night – four days after Thanksgiving and a world away from the one that February saw. No fans were in attendance as host Hofstra beat Fairleigh Dickinson, 73-58, in a non-conference game.

"There were no fans at all, so from the jump, it’s us together." said Tareq Coburn, who led all scorers with 21 points. "We have to piggyback on each other, communicate a lot. The bench plays a huge role for us. If you’re down a couple points, they’re no fans to keep you going, no defensive chants. At the end of the day, it’s all us."

Isaac Kante added 16 points and nine rebounds and Kvonn Cramer had 12 points and 10 rebounds

After a first half scare that saw them down nine points at the break, Hofstra (1-1) pulled away in the final 13 minutes of the second, including an 18-1 run that punctuated the win. A dunk from Cramer with 13:21 left in the game gave Hofstra a 47-46 lead. Seven minutes and later, Cramer’s layup pushed the Hofstra lead to 12 points.

Hofstra shot 50% from the field in the second half and made all five of their free-throw attempts.

"That’s the way we need to play," said acting head coach Mike Farrelly of the second half.

The big finish erased the memories of a somewhat hapless first half. After a promising start that saw the Pride leading by 10 points with 13:53 left in the first half, Hofstra endured a 9:37 field goal drought that turned a potential blowout into a 40-31 halftime deficit.

"We weren’t bearing down on defense," said Farrelly, who earned his first career win. "We didn’t match their intensity. We were getting beat off the bounce a lot early on . . . I guess they got the message at halftime. Second half, FDU shot 6-for-24 and we had that energy. It was a good learning experience for us."