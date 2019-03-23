TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
SEARCH
47° Good Evening
SportsCollegeHofstra

Iona coach Tim Cleuss is a big fan of Hofstra and Joe Mihalich

Cluess went to St. John's but graduated from Hofstra and, with a grin, acknowledged that the question was about the latter, the CAA regular-season champion that played a solid game in the NIT.

Iona head coach Tim Cluess shouts instructions to

Iona head coach Tim Cluess shouts instructions to his players during the first half of the championship NCAA college basketball game against Monmouth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament on March 11, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. Photo Credit: AP/Hans Pennink

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann
Print

As a change of pace during his pre-tournament news conference in Columbus, Iona coach Tim Cluess was asked about something that had absolutely nothing to do with his preparation for the daunting ordeal of playing No. 1 seed North Carolina, which went on to beat his Gaels, 88-73, Friday night.  The question to Cluess involved what he thought about the season that his alma mater had.

He took a long pause and replied, “Which one?”

Cluess went to St. John’s but graduated from Hofstra and, with a grin, acknowledged that the question was about the latter, the CAA regular-season champion that played a solid game in the NIT.

“I thought they did a terrific job. I thought Joe (Mihalich, the coach) did a terrific job,” he said. “I thought they were going to beat North Carolina State the other night. I was rooting for them. They were close to getting in the (NCAA) Tournament. I wish they’d won the conference championship game. But they’ve really turned the corner with that program.”

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was just as happy for the Pride. He was a freshman at LaSalle High School in Philadelphia when Mihalich was a senior, and later teamed with Joe's brother Matt to form the team's starting backcourt. Their mothers were close friends.

"Joe and I are good buddies," said McCaffery, whose team will play Tennessee Sunday for a trip to the Sweet Sixteen. "He has done an unbelievable job. He loves it there. He was at Niagara when I was at Siena so we coached against each other a lot. I'm always pulling for him."

Newsday

Since 1983, Mark Herrmann has covered Brookhaven, Southampton and East Hampton on the news side, and high schools, the Islanders, the Mets and golf for Newsday sports. His assignments have included the Olympics, March Madness, the Triple Crown, Stanley Cup, Super Bowl and World Series.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Former Giant Odell Beckham Jr. seems conflicted about Glauber: OBJ feelings mixed about trade to Browns
Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis, left, laughs after responding Popper: Ranking all 30 NBA teams as FA destinations
New York Islanders' Andrew Ladd (16), Josh Bailey Bailey scores two, Isles beat Flyers
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom during a Jacob deGrom less optimistic about possible extension
Head coach Barry Trotz of the New York Trotz's sense of calm soothes Islanders
Nets forward Ed Davis, left, shoots as Lakers Nets hold off Lakers