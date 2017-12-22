Hofstra vs. No. 1 Villanova

Hofstra fell to No. 1 Villanova, 95-71, in a men's basketball game Friday at Nassau Coliseum.

Hofstra guard Kenny Wormley (2) drives on Villanova forward Eric Paschall (4) during the first half of a game at Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.

Hofstra guard Kenny Wormley (2) moves past Villanova guard Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of a game at Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.

Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) drives on Villanova guard Jalen Brunson (1) during the first half of a game at Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.

Hofstra guard Kenny Wormley (2) splits Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Paschall (4) and guard Phil Booth (5) on the way to the basket during the first half of a game at Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.

Villanova head coach Jay Wright and Hofstra assistant coach Speedy Claxton before a game at Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.

Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich and Villanova head coach Jay Wright before a game at Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.