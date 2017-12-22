TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
SportsCollegeHofstra

Hofstra vs. No. 1 Villanova

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Hofstra fell to No. 1 Villanova, 95-71, in a men's basketball game Friday at Nassau Coliseum.

Hofstra guard Kenny Wormley (2) drives on Villanova
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra guard Kenny Wormley (2) drives on Villanova forward Eric Paschall (4) during the first half of a game at Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.

Hofstra guard Kenny Wormley (2) moves past Villanova
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra guard Kenny Wormley (2) moves past Villanova guard Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of a game at Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.

Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) drives on Villanova
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman (3) drives on Villanova guard Jalen Brunson (1) during the first half of a game at Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.

Hofstra guard Kenny Wormley (2) splits Villanova Wildcats
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra guard Kenny Wormley (2) splits Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Paschall (4) and guard Phil Booth (5) on the way to the basket during the first half of a game at Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.

Villanova head coach Jay Wright and Hofstra assistant
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Villanova head coach Jay Wright and Hofstra assistant coach Speedy Claxton before a game at Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.

Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich and Villanova head
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich and Villanova head coach Jay Wright before a game at Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.

Hofstra forward Rokas Gustys (11) goes to the
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Hofstra forward Rokas Gustys (11) goes to the hoop during the first half of a game against Villanova at Nassau Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins warms up before a Glauber: Cousins could be the best of Jets’ options at QB
Defensive tackle Damon Harrison of the New York Giants’ Harrison disappointed by Pro Bowl snub
Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman, who scored 25 points, No. 1 Villanova cruises past Hofstra
Stony Brook forward Jakub Petras shoots a free Stony Brook upsets Rutgers on Petras’ OT buzzer-beater
The Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson attempts a shot against Hollis-Jefferson leads way as Nets blow out Wizards
Todd Bowles is impressed by Chargers quarterback Philip Jets vs. Chargers preview