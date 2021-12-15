Hofstra's women's basketball program paused all team activities because of COVID-19 protocols, the university announced Wednesday afternoon.

The action forces the cancellation of games at Cleveland State on Saturday and at home against their Long Island rival Stony Brook next Tuesday. Hofstra (3-5) is next scheduled to play at Columbia on Dec. 28.

The school did not mention the extent of an outbreak, or whether it was players, coaches, support staff or a combination of them.

"Hofstra Athletics and its women's basketball program remain committed to following all national, state, local, University, NCAA, and Colonial Athletic Association guidelines as it relates to COVID-19," the school wrote in a news release.