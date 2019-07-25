TODAY'S PAPER
Hofstra

NBA, Pistons settle lawsuit over former Hofstra player Zeke Upshaw's death

Hofstra's Zeke Upshaw drives the lane against Sacred

Hofstra's Zeke Upshaw drives the lane against Sacred Heart in the first half of a game on Dec. 4, 2013. Photo Credit: GEORGE A. FAELLA

By The Associated Press
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The NBA and the Detroit Pistons have settled a lawsuit with the family of a G League player who died after collapsing during a game last year.

Zeke Upshaw played for the Grand Rapids Drive, a G League affiliate of the Pistons. He died two days after he was stricken.

A lawsuit filed by Upshaw's estate said lifesaving measures weren't attempted in a timely manner. Robert Hilliard, a lawyer for Upshaw's mother, informed a judge Wednesday that a deal has been reached with the NBA and the Pistons. No details were disclosed.

The NBA confirmed a settlement and expressed sympathy to Upshaw's family.

The lawsuit continues against other defendants in federal court in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

By The Associated Press

