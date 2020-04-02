TODAY'S PAPER
SportsCollege

Ivy League will not allow additional year of eligibility

Jackson Morrill #15 of the Yale Bulldogs is

Jackson Morrill #15 of the Yale Bulldogs is checked by John Fox #34 of the Virginia Cavaliers during the NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship at Lincoln Financial Field on May 27, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  Credit: Getty Images/Drew Hallowell

By Doug Feinberg The Associated Press
The Ivy League has decided not to allow its spring-sport athletes who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus pandemic to have an additional year of eligibility, despite the NCAA granting that option earlier this week.

The move, which was announced Thursday, was consistent for the Ivy League, which hasn’t allowed athletes who received medical redshirts to play for a fifth year.

"After a number of discussions surrounding the current circumstances, the Ivy League has decided the League’s existing eligibility policies will remain in place, including its longstanding practice that athletic opportunities are for undergraduates," the league said in a statement.

The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to give spring-sport athletes regardless of their year in school a way to get back the season they lost because of the new coronavirus, but it did not guarantee financial aid to the current crop of seniors if they return to play next year. Spring-sport athletes include baseball, softball and lacrosse players.

As of Thursday, before the announcement from the conference, nearly 70 Ivy League senior spring-sports athletes had entered the NCAA transfer portal, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the players haven’t publicly announced their moves.

