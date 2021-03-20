Jesse Dellavecchia, a Great River native who wrestles at Rider University in New Jersey, fell to Iowa State’s David Carr 4-0 at 157 pounds in the championship bout at the NCAA Wrestling Tournament Saturday night at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Dellavecchia, who is a graduate student, advanced to the final by upsetting top-seed Ryan Deakin of Northwestern on Friday night, snapping Deakin’s 30-match winning streak and pinning him in 3:18

Carr entered the night with a 32-match winning streak. Dellavecchia finished the season 11-1.

Dellavecchia, a 2015 graduate of East Islip High School, became the first Long Islander to reach the NCAA Division I wrestling finals since Shoreham-Wading River’s Jesse Jantzen won the 2004 title at 149 pounds.