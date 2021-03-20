TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Jesse Dellavecchia falls in NCAA Division I wrestling championships

Iowa State's David Carr, top, takes on Rider's Jesse Dellavecchia during their 157-pound match in the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships Saturday in St. Louis. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Jesse Dellavecchia, a Great River native who wrestles at Rider University in New Jersey, fell to Iowa State’s David Carr 4-0 at 157 pounds in the championship bout at the NCAA Wrestling Tournament Saturday night at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Dellavecchia, who is a graduate student, advanced to the final by upsetting top-seed Ryan Deakin of Northwestern on Friday night, snapping Deakin’s 30-match winning streak and pinning him in 3:18

Carr entered the night with a 32-match winning streak. Dellavecchia finished the season 11-1.

Dellavecchia, a 2015 graduate of East Islip High School, became the first Long Islander to reach the NCAA Division I wrestling finals since Shoreham-Wading River’s Jesse Jantzen won the 2004 title at 149 pounds.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

