13 Long Islanders among Tewaaraton nominee lists

The five finalists for the men and women will be announced on May 10 and the Tewaaraton award winners will be revealed on May 31.

Stony Brook's Kylie Ohlmiller #17 congratulates Courtney Murphy

Stony Brook's Kylie Ohlmiller #17 congratulates Courtney Murphy #18 after her first half goal at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook on April 24, 2018. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Bob Herzog bob.herzog@newsday.com @zogsport7
Kylie Ohlmiller (Islip) and Courtney Murphy (Shirley), stars on attack for the No. 1-ranked Stony Brook women’s team, and five other Long Island women are among the top 25 Tewaaraton Award nominees.

Hofstra goalie Jack Concannon (Lindenhurst), Duke attack Justin Guterding (Garden City) and three other Long Islanders are on the men’s Top 25 list.

Bob Herzog has worked in the Newsday sports department as a writer and editor since 1976. He covers high school and college sports.

