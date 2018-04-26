Kylie Ohlmiller (Islip) and Courtney Murphy (Shirley), stars on attack for the No. 1-ranked Stony Brook women’s team, and five other Long Island women are among the top 25 Tewaaraton Award nominees.

Hofstra goalie Jack Concannon (Lindenhurst), Duke attack Justin Guterding (Garden City) and three other Long Islanders are on the men’s Top 25 list.

The five finalists for the men and women will be announced on May 10 and the Tewaaraton award winners will be revealed on May 31.