Syracuse, N.Y. - The no. 2 Adelphi women’s lacrosse program gave up 14 goals to Le Moyne College for the second time in a week, en route to a 14-11 loss in the NCAA Division II second round Saturday afternoon at Ted Grant Field.

Adelphi (19-3) was led by Kole Pollock, who in the process of scoring four goals, set a new single season scoring record of 85, previously held by Devan Crimi (83).

The Dolphins fell behind early as a 29:11 goal from Beth Ann Pierce started the scoring and nearly 10 minutes passed before the hosts netted the equalizer. The teams went back-and-forth, experiencing two more ties before the Panthers were able to pull ahead. After the 10:31 mark, the Brown and gold scored four of the following five goals, with contributions from Michele Scannell, Pierce and Pollock.

The single season goal record was taken with Pollock’s final goal of the first half, which sent the visitors into the locker room with a three-goal advantage at 8-5.

Coming out of the break things swung heavily into Le Moyne’s favor, as they ultimately outscored Adelphi 9-3. The Panthers committed 11 turnovers in the second frame alone, which the ‘Phins capitalized on. Despite Scannell’s strike to make it 10-8, the home team scored the next five unanswered to pull ahead to a three-goal lead with less than 10 minutes left in regulation. Shot attempts missed the mark and miscues down the stretch made it hard to the Panthers to cut into the deficit.

Bryanna Fazio sealed the deal with the final goal of the game at 6:15, sending the Green and White to the Division II Final Four in Tampa, Florida next weekend.

The Panthers end the 2018 campaign with a 19-3 overall record and caps the careers of a decorated senior class. The graduating players were part of two National Championships, four Northeast-10 regular season titles and three NE10 tournament crowns.

Merrimack 24, NYIT 6: Matt Murphy scored three goals as No. 4 NYIT (13-5) fell in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament to No. 1 Merrimack (16-1). Christian Thomas had six goals and four assists for Merrimack.

Suffolk-CCC baseball captures Region XV title: Ryan Steffens struck out seven and allowed four hits and two runs in seven innings to lead Suffolk-CCC over Nassau-CCC, 7-2, in the final of the Region XV baseball tournament Saturday at the PAL Sports Complex in Holtsville.

Nassau had beaten Suffolk 14-2 earlier in the day to force the decisive championship game.

Anthony Scheller had a three-run triple in the top of the second to put Suffolk up 4-0.