In a contest of local rivals, the Adelphi women’s lacrosse team defeated LIU Post, 13-10, in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament on Friday at Le Moyne in Syracuse.
Adelphi, the No. 2 seed in the East Region, was led by Lena Riportella’s three goals, the last of which gave the Panthers a four-goal lead with 2:50 remaining. Beth Ann Pierce had four goals and Kole Pollock had three goals and one assist. Alison Johnson was a facilitator, scoring once and dishing out four assists.
The Panthers play top-seeded Le Moyne on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Le Moyne defeated Adelphi (19-2) in the Northeast-10 championship game, 14-10, last Sunday. Adelphi has won three of the last four NCAA championships.
Paige Sherlock, Alyssa Mallery and Jamie Alvino each scored during a 3-0 spurt for LIU Post toward the end of the first half, giving the Pioneers a 7-4 lead. After two scores by Pollock, Brianna Feldman put Post ahead 8-6.
Pollock then scored again with 24 seconds left before halftime, but Post entered the locker room with an 8-7 lead.
With the score tied at nine, Adelphi took control. Christina Ferrara scored for a 10-9 lead with 17:55 remaining, then Riportella scored each of her three goals for a 13-9 advantage.
Feldman scored a team-high three goals for third-seeded LIU Post (14-6). Sara Stephens and Mallery each scored twice, while Angela Deren tallied five assists. Goalkeeper Olivia Kirk made 13 saves.
Freshman Emma Lemanski made six saves for Adelphi.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.