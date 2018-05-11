In a contest of local rivals, the Adelphi women’s lacrosse team defeated LIU Post, 13-10, in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament on Friday at Le Moyne in Syracuse.

Adelphi, the No. 2 seed in the East Region, was led by Lena Riportella’s three goals, the last of which gave the Panthers a four-goal lead with 2:50 remaining. Beth Ann Pierce had four goals and Kole Pollock had three goals and one assist. Alison Johnson was a facilitator, scoring once and dishing out four assists.

The Panthers play top-seeded Le Moyne on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Le Moyne defeated Adelphi (19-2) in the Northeast-10 championship game, 14-10, last Sunday. Adelphi has won three of the last four NCAA championships.

Paige Sherlock, Alyssa Mallery and Jamie Alvino each scored during a 3-0 spurt for LIU Post toward the end of the first half, giving the Pioneers a 7-4 lead. After two scores by Pollock, Brianna Feldman put Post ahead 8-6.

Pollock then scored again with 24 seconds left before halftime, but Post entered the locker room with an 8-7 lead.

With the score tied at nine, Adelphi took control. Christina Ferrara scored for a 10-9 lead with 17:55 remaining, then Riportella scored each of her three goals for a 13-9 advantage.

Feldman scored a team-high three goals for third-seeded LIU Post (14-6). Sara Stephens and Mallery each scored twice, while Angela Deren tallied five assists. Goalkeeper Olivia Kirk made 13 saves.

Freshman Emma Lemanski made six saves for Adelphi.