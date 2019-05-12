The Adelphi women’s lacrosse team is headed to the national semifinals.

Kole Pollock scored on an assist from Molly Fetherston with 3:05 left in the second overtime as third-seeded Adelphi beat top seed and defending national champion LeMoyne, 12-11, in the second round of the NCAA Division II women's lacrosse tournament Sunday at Le Moyne. Adelphi fell to Le Moyne in this game last year.

Chelsea Abreu scored the tying goal for Adelphi with 32 seconds left in regulation.

The Panthers trailed 11-7 more than halfway through the second half before Abreu scored with 12:05 left to spark a 4-0 Adelphi run.

“Chelsea makes great decisions and can beat her opponent off the dodge really well, so we try to get her in a situation where she can decide to pass or shoot,” Adelphi coach Pat McCabe said. “And Kole can beat anyone at any time.”

Abreu led the Panthers (17-3) with four goals and seven draw controls, while Pollock and Alyssa Gillespie had two goals apiece. Fetherston added a goal and two assists.

The Panthers trailed 6-3 at halftime but opened the second half with four straight goals to take a 7-6 lead. Abreu, a senior, started that run with a goal as well.

Adelphi didn’t waver after a 5-0 run by Le Moyne (20-2) put the Panthers at another deficit. With five seniors, a graduate student and 12 players on the roster from its national championship run in 2017, Adelphi can deal with the pressure.

“The seniors are experienced, intelligent and poised,” McCabe said. “They understand situations and calm others that haven’t been through this . . . We are in a good place mentally and emotionally and ready for what comes next.”

Adelphi, the No. 4 ranked team in the nation, plays fifth-ranked West Chester (19-2) in the semifinals Friday at 11 a.m. at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan.