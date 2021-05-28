Boston College is heading back to the national championship.

But not without pulling off a massive upset in the process.

Garden City’s Jenn Medjid scored four goals and Charlotte North added two goals and one assist, as No. 4 Boston College held on for an 11-10 victory over previously undefeated No. 1 North Carolina at Towson’s Johnny Unitas Stadium in the NCAA Women’s Lacrosse national semifinals on Friday.

In handing UNC its first loss of the season, the Eagles earned their fourth consecutive berth to the title game following three straight losses on the biggest stage.

Medjid’s final goal of the day extended BC’s lead to 11-6 with 15:27 remaining before the Tar Heels began to rally. Katie Hoeg, a senior from Mattituck who had three goals and one assist, scored with 5:07 left to bring UNC (20-1) within 11-9.

The Eagles (17-3) ultimately prevailed, however, as UNC’s final goal came from Ally Mastroianni with 1.3 seconds remaining.

BC will face off against Syracuse in the championship at noon on Sunday. The winner will also earn their program its first national title.

Medjid touched on her team’s mentality in preparation for their showdown with the Orange.

"I think every moment counts," Medjid said. "I think we've been talking about it all season, just trying to put together a full 60-minute game, and we just beat one of the best teams in the country, so I think we're going to use that just to motivate us and give us confidence and just go out there and give it all we've got."

Freshman Belle Smith, from Westhampton, tacked on one goal and one assist for BC, and goalkeeper Rachel Hall recorded 11 saves in the win. UNC senior Jamie Ortega, out of Centereach, had one goal and two assists.

Midfielder Cassidy Weeks, a Bayport native, scored with 12 seconds left to give BC an 8-5 advantage entering the locker room.

No. 3 Syracuse also knocked off a previously undefeated squad, as the Orange defeated No. 2 Northwestern, 21-13, to punch their ticket to the national championship game for the third time in program history, and first since 2014.

Meaghan Tyrrell, a junior from Mount Sinai, led the way for Syracuse (17-3) with five goals and three assists. Her sister, Emma, tacked on three goals and two assists.

"Northwestern was kind of one of the teams that we didn't get to see this season," Meaghan Tyrrell said, "so coming in we were definitely looking to prove a point to them because they came in the No. 2 seed, we came in the No.3. We wanted to prove that we deserved to be the No. 2 seed, and I think as we've shown, we definitely did deserve that."

Izzy Scane’s 98th goal of the season for Northwestern (15-1) cut the Syracuse advantage to 15-12 with 7:27 remaining after the Orange led 10-4 at halftime, but the Orange responded with six of the final seven goals to close out the victory.

Babylon’s Emma Ward, a freshman, also made a quality impact for Syracuse with three goals and three assists. Another Long Island freshman, Jenna Markey of Mount Sinai, finished with three goals and one assist.

Syracuse has won two of three matchups against BC this season, including the most recent, a 19-17 win in the ACC Tournament semifinals.