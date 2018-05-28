TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Evening
61° Good Evening
SportsCollegeLacrosse

Former Garden City star Justin Guterding upset after Duke’s loss

Despite settting NCAA scoring record, not winning title stings

Brad Smith #27 of the Duke Blue Devils

Brad Smith #27 of the Duke Blue Devils celebrates with Justin Guterding #14 after he scored a goal against the Yale Bulldogs during the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship game at Gillette Stadium on May 28, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer

By Bob Herzog bob.herzog@newsday.com @zogsport7
Print

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — In his remarkable four-year career at Duke, Justin Guterding scored 212 goals, the most of any player in NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse history. But as far as the former Garden City star is concerned, he finished one goal short.

“I came here to win a national championship” Guterding told Newsday back in February. “I’ll be quite upset if I don’t win any.”

That explains how distraught Guterding was following the Blue Devils’ 13-11 loss to Yale in Monday’s championship game. Shoulders slumped, head down, carrying his lacrosse stick over his head with two hands, Guterding needed to be consoled by a Duke assistant as he trudged off the Gillette Stadium tuf.

Later, when he met the media, Guterding needed a comforting arm around his shoulders from Duke head coach John Danowski, as he choked up several times. “Right now it hurts and he’s upset,” Danowski said after Guterding’s two-goal, one-assist finale. “For him it ends, but the goal was to get here. He almost put the team on his back at times with his work ethic and his drive and commitment. We just fell two goals short at the end.”

Gutering scored 66 goals in his senior year to lead the nation and added 47 assists. He finished with 351 points in his career, second all-time at Duke to Danowski’s son, Matt, an assistant coach, and fourth in NCAA history. Relationships, not statistics, were on his mind after Monday’s game. “I’d like to say thank you to all my coaches and everyone I played with,” Guterding said, tearfully. “It’s been an incredible ride. I can’t believe it’s over and that’s why I’m so upset.

“Obviously, I’m not happy that we didn’t win, but I would have been upset either way because these are some of my best friends,” Guterding added. “ have been like fathers to me. It’s going to be so hard to say goodbye to them.”

Newsday

Bob Herzog has worked in the Newsday sports department as a writer and editor since 1976. He covers high school and college sports.

New York Sports

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander tips his Verlander continues to dominate, beats Yanks
Atlanta Braves pinch hitter Charlie Culberson, left, follows Lugo allows walk-off HR as Braves stun Mets
Wilmer Flores of the Mets follows through on Mets place Flores and Ramos on disabled list
Gleyber Torres of the Yankees runs the bases Torres moved up to fifth in Yankees’ lineup
AJ Ramos of the Mets leaves the field Ramos sent home for MRI; Mets mull options for Vargas
Mets' Paul Sewald walks back to the mound Bullpen stumbles as Mets stagger out of Milwaukee