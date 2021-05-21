Alex Fascilla holds the fort for streaking Huntington

After earning a playoff berth last season for the first time since 2014, the Huntington boys lacrosse team entered this year looking to take a step forward and win a postseason game.

But if the first half of the season is any indication the Blue Devils have already taken more than just a step forward, leaping to the top of Suffolk I with an undefeated record.

"We knew we’d be prepared this season and we have some skill guys back and some young guys that would step up," Huntington coach Julian Watts said. "But I would be lying to you if I said I thought we’d be 8-0"

It started with a season opening 8-7 overtime win over Smithtown West, which now sits just behind Huntington in the standings. There is also a win over third-place Bay Shore and six of their eight victories have been against teams in the top 10 of the Suffolk power rankings.

"Coming into the year, we were hungry," senior goalie Alex Fascilla said. "With last year being canceled, we just wanted to get out and play. We worked really hard in the offseason and I knew we would be good, but honestly, I had no idea we would be 8-0."

Fascilla has a strong defense in front of him, plus a balanced offensive attack, led by Liam Hasset (16 goals, nine assists), Robbie Smith (14 goals, 12 assists) and Jack Kirsch (14 goals, 10 assists), has turned the Blue Devils into a county title contender.

"I don't want to look past any game but our goal is to make it far in the playoffs," Fascilla said. "That's been our goal and we haven't really done that as a program for a while. We want to be in that class."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Alexander keeps scoring big goals for Syosset

When the Syosset boys lacrosse team has needed a big goal this season, it’s been AJ Alexander who has stepped up and delivered.

The senior attack has three game-winners in the final minutes, including a dagger with 2:11 remaining in Tuesday’s 6-5 win over Garden City.

Syosset is 3-1 in one-goal games, a big reason they sit near the top of the Nassau I standings at 5-1 overall.

"These are really good teams that we’re playing close games against," Alexander said. "I’m proud that our team has been able to hold them close and when it comes down to it, we do what we have to do."

It doesn’t come as a surprise that Alexander, a dynamic goal scorer who has 15 this season and scored 28 as a sophomore in 2019, has come up big.

"I think we have one of the best offenses on Long Island," Alexander said. "We have a lot of strong players that can carry a team."

And Alexander knows it will take a team effort to continue the winning ways.

"We have a tough schedule with more really good teams coming up," he said. "We'd rather not be playing in a one-goal game but we are as prepared for that situation as any team."