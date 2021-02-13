The Hofstra men’s lacrosse team began its season in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday.

After Ryan Tierney’s goal with 16 seconds remaining in regulation sent the game to overtime, St. John’s prevailed in the extra period, as Mike Madsen netted the winning goal on an assist from Thomas Martello, handing the Pride a 19-18 defeat at James M. Shuart Stadium.

"Tough day today," Hofstra coach Seth Tierney said. "We knew that they were going to be angry and focused after 340 days ago where we had beaten them 19-9. And we need to own that today.

"There were mistakes made by everybody and we need to clean some stuff up. I think we thought that we were going to be able to turn the corner and at times we just couldn’t get a stop. We started out a little shaky, like we had expected after being off for so long. But COVID is worldwide and everyone has to deal with it, so no excuse there."

The contest was Hofstra’s first since its victory over St. John’s on March 10 of last year, prior to the season shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trailing 14-12 entering the fourth quarter, the Pride scored four of the next five goals and led 16-15 with 6:06 to go on a goal from Riley Forte. Tierney knotted the score at 17 with 1:53 left following two Red Storm goals, before he eventually sent the game to overtime after St. John’s converted a go-ahead goal with 32 seconds to go.

Ryan Tierney led Hofstra with eight goals and three assists, while Mac Gates had 12 saves for the Pride. Tierney tied Dave Donatello (1993) and Owen Walsh (1949) for the second-most goals scored in a single game in program history.

Joe Madsen finished as the Red Storm’s leading scorer with four goals.

Hofstra plays its next game on Feb. 20 at Sacred Heart.

"We haven’t played them in maybe a decade or so," Tierney said. "So we’ve got to learn about them…We have to really fix us right now and then we’ll learn about Sacred Heart probably Tuesday through Friday so we can get on the road and experience that. They’re a very talented team and they do some things very well."

The Stony Brook men’s lacrosse team won its season opener against Sacred Heart, 20-8, behind Dylan Pallonetti’s six goals and one assist.

Matt DeMeo and Cory Vanginhoven also scored three goals apiece for the Seawolves. Anthony Palma had seven saves in the victory.