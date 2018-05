James Madison defeated Boston College, 16-15, in the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse championship on Sunday at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook.

Boston College Elizabeth Miller (3) moves past James Madison Kristen Gaudian (14) and James Madison Haley Warden (25) during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

Boston College Carly Bell (10)defends James Madison Katie Kerrigan (19) as Boston College Lauren Daly (34) looks on during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

James Madison Corinne Schmidt (16) heads up field during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

James Madison Haley Warden (25) and Boston College Sam Apuzzo (2) take a draw during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

Boston College Kaileen Hart (7) works past James Madison Daria Lucchesi (13) during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

Boston College Dempsey Arsenault (18) defends James Madison Haley Warden (25) during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

James Madison Hanna Haven (4) celebrates a goal during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

James Madison Katie Kerrigan (19) backs into Boston College Christina Walsh (8) during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

Boston College Elizabeth Miller (3) defends James Madison Hanna Haven (4) during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

Boston College Taylor Walker (25) puts a goal pas James Madison Molly Dougherty (33) during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

Boston College Brooke Troy (28) defends James Madison Morgan Hardt (21) during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

Boston College Taylor Walker (25) backs away from James Madison Corinne Schmidt (16) during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

Boston College Elizabeth Miller (3) and James Madison Kristen Gaudian (14) prepare for a draw during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

Boston College Sam Apuzzo (2) defends James Madison Lauren DuVall (10) during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

James Madison Kristen Gaudian (14) heads up field during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

Boston College Elizabeth Miller (3) defends James Madison Hanna Haven (4) during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

Boston College Lauren Daly (34) during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

James Madison Lauren DuVall (10) runs past Boston College Christina Walsh (8) during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

James Madison Emma Johnson (1) works on Boston College Brooke Troy (28) during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

James Madison Haley Warden (25) works past Boston College Christina Walsh (8) during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

Boston College Brooke Troy (28) defends James Madison Morgan Hardt (21) during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

Boston College Sam Apuzzo (2) during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

James Madison Corinne Schmidt (16) during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

James Madison Hanna Haven (4) during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

Boston College Sam Apuzzo (2) moves past James Madison Kristen Gaudian (14) during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

James Madison Haley Warden (25) and Boston College Sam Apuzzo (2) take a draw during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

James Madison Hanna Haven (4) during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.

James Madison Hanna Haven (4) during Boston College at James Madison University for the NCAA Division 1 Championship on May 27, 2018.