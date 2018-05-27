James Madison’s players proudly considered themselves underdogs this season. They’re long shots no longer.

On a rain-soaked Sunday afternoon at Stony Brook’s LaValle Stadium, the Dukes shed their doubters and proved what they believed all along: that James Madison can be a force in the women’s lacrosse world.

Elena Romesburg’s goal with 17:21 left in the second half put the Dukes ahead for good, but it was Haley Warden’s goal with 1:05 remaining that made the difference, as third-seeded James Madison outlasted fourth-seeded Boston College, 16-15, in the NCAA Division I championship game in front of 7,532 fans.

It is the first national championship for James Madison’s program, for a mid-major and for the Colonial Athletic Association. Warden, a senior who totaled nine goals Friday and Sunday, was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

“I think that no one expected us to win this game today, and I’d say yeah, we were the underdogs,” Warden said. “But right now, I just think that our hard work this entire season really paid off. I’m happy we embraced that mentality because I think it really helped us thrive this weekend.”

Two goals apiece from Hanna Haven and Morgan Hardt helped JMU (22-1) jump out to an early 4-1 lead, but the Eagles didn’t wilt. They scored the next four goals for a 5-4 lead, beginning a back-and-forth affair.

After Boston College (22-2) took a 10-8 lead on Tess Chandler’s free position with 26:28 remaining, JMU’s defense buckled down, keeping the Eagles off the scoreboard for nearly 15 minutes. Four goals by Haven, Romesburg, Maddie McDaniel and Kristen Gaudian gave the Dukes a 12-10 lead. Then it was just a matter of holding off a Boston College team that overcame late deficits against Stony Brook and Maryland in the previous two rounds.

Senior Rebecca Tooker of Eastport, a key defender for JMU, was in awe of her team’s accomplishments. To do it all in nearby Stony Brook in front of family made it “10 times better.”

“The fact that they were able to see me, in my last game ever in lacrosse, really just hits home with me,” Tooker said. “I know my parents are going to love this, too. It’s a memory we’re all going to have together.”

JMU, ranked 17th nationally in preseason, erased any remaining doubters with its balanced offense, stingy zone defense and relentless effort on draws. The Dukes proved that a mid-major can compete against — and defeat — teams playing at the highest level.

“At this point, anything is possible,” Tooker said. “Our seniors, we came in with a vision this year. We wanted everyone to be on the same page, we all had goals, we all got along. Anyone can do it.”

Dukes coach Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe coached at Hofstra from 2002-06.

“People can make choices,” she said. “They don’t have to go to the power five conferences to play big-time lacrosse. I think they just really took that to heart today. I think they really understand that they’re helping to grow the sport.”

Four Long Islanders chose to play at JMU. Tooker, Natalie Fuccillo (Eastport), Corinne Schmidt (Brightwaters) and Tara Wahl (Farmingdale) took the road less traveled to be NCAA champions, blazing a path for others to do the same.

“It’s what we’ve been trying to do,” Klaes-Bawcombe said. “We know we’re big at JMU, we just need others to understand. I think today we sent a message, and I’m just so proud of my JMU Dukes.”