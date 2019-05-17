Even the last remaining undefeated team in the country couldn’t stop Adelphi’s run to yet another national championship game.

Kole Pollock scored four goals and Allison Stackpole tacked on three goals and one assist as fourth-seeded Adelphi knocked off previously unbeaten, top-seeded Regis, 17-10, in the NCAA Division II women’s lacrosse national semifinals Friday afternoon at Grand Valley State in Allendale, Michigan.

Adelphi (18-3) will face West Chester in the title game Sunday at noon, as the Panthers look to capture their ninth national championship in program history. Adelphi has won three of the last five titles, with the most recent coming in 2017.

“I’m definitely grateful and really appreciative to be part of a program that can get to the championship game every year” Pollock said.

Back-to-back goals from Lena Riportella and Christina McCabe over the final three minutes of the first half gave the Panthers an 11-4 lead entering the break. Riportella also recorded three goals.

Regis responded with four consecutive goals to open the second half, however, cutting the Adelphi advantage to 11-8 with 19 minutes remaining.

The Panthers seized control the rest of the way, striking for three unanswered goals.

“We’ve been resilient,” Adelphi coach Pat McCabe said. “We’ve learned from our mistakes and failures. The three times we lost this year we learned a little bit about ourselves, our shortcomings and what we had to do to play to our strengths.”

McCabe said his players embraced the challenge of handing Regis its first loss in 21 games this season.

“We felt like it was a great opportunity for us,” McCabe said. “Coming in as the four-seed, we felt fortunate to be there. We were excited about the opportunity and what it meant to us, and to keep this thing going.”

Regis opened the scoring less than three minutes into the match, but Adelphi imposed its will from that point forward. Kate Pollock provided a major spark by netting three goals for the Panthers during the ensuing 5-0 run.

“After everything that’s happened this season, all our hard work is paying off,” Pollock said. “It’s like we have nothing to lose. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”