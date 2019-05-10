After dropping the previous matchup in overtime on March 30, the No. 4 Adelphi women’s lacrosse team turned the tables on No. 9 LIU Post this time around.

Junior attacker Kole Pollock led the charge with six goals and one assist, as the third-seeded Panthers cruised to a 16-3 victory over the second-seeded Pioneers in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament at Le Moyne on Friday afternoon.

“We just got better since the first matchup and today was the best we played all year,” Adelphi coach Pat McCabe said. “We’re a very different team now.”

Post finished the season 16-5 and will move up to Division I next season.

Adelphi, which last won the national title in 2017, took control from the outset. Lena Riportella scored at the 18:18 mark of the first half to give the Panthers a 5-0 lead. Adelphi (16-3) entered halftime holding an 8-2 advantage.

Chelsea Abreu tacked on three goals and put Adelphi ahead 11-2 about six minutes into the second half. Adelphi also displayed sound defense by limiting Alyssa Mallery to one goal after entering the day as the seventh-leading scorer in the nation with 82 goals.

Adelphi will face defending champion Le Moyne in the quarterfinals at noon on Sunday.