Nicolas Racalbuto scored five goals to lead No. 4 Adelphi to a 15-8 men’s lacrosse win over Assumption College in a Northeast-10 season opener on Saturday. Ian Kirby added four goals and three assists. Brendan McDougal made nine saves, and Kevin Rice had four in the win.

LIU Post 28, American International College 8: William Snelders (five goals, three assists) and Jake Gillis (five goals, two assists) guided LIU Post in a non-conference season opener. Alex Russell added four goals and four assists. Bryan Ochs (one save), John Ruddick (two) and John Whitenack (two) combined for the win.

St. John’s 18, University of Hartford 10: Jonathan Huber scored five goals and had two assists to lead St. John’s (1-1) in non-conference. Colin Duffy added four goals. Mike and Joe Madsen each had a hat trick. Brody Agres made 11 saves.

Penn State 17, Stony Brook 4: Tom Haun, Devin O’Leary, Cory Vanginhoven and Mike McCannell each scored a goal for Stony Brook in a non-conference season opener.

WOMEN’S GAMES

Hofstra 13, Bucknell 4: Alexa Mattera scored a hat trick to lead Hofstra (1-1) in non-conference. Katie Whelan added two goals and two assists. Alyssa Parrella had two goals. Jess Smith made 11 saves.