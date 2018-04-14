TODAY'S PAPER
Local college lacrosse report: Mallery has eight goals as LIU Post sets program record for goals

By Newsday Staff
Sophomore Alyssa Mallery scored eight goals and had a career-high 12 points to lead LIU-Post (6-0) to a 25-18 win over Mercy in an East Coast Conference women’s lacrosse game.

LIU-Post set the program record for goals in a game, which had been of 23 in 2009 against Bentley. The Pioneers were 25-for-33 on shots.

Brianna Feldman scored five goals, and Paige Sherlock and Trish Brisotti added four each for LIU-Post. Olivia Kirk made 13 saves in the win.

Adelphi 19, Stonehill College 5: Kole Pollock and Lena Riportella each scored four goals to lead Adelphi (13-1, 11-0 Northeast-10). Alison Johnson and Allison Stackpole each added three goals and Emma Lemanski made five saves in the win.

NYIT 18, Molloy 2: Alyssa Milano scored six goals to lead NYIT (11-3, 4-1 ECC). Karie Znanlecki added three goals and Ashley Miller made eight saves in the win. Jessica Markowitz scored two goals for Molloy (6-5, 2-2) and broke the program’s all-time points record, according to the Molloy athletic department.

St. Joseph’s (L.I.) 19, Mount St. Mary 9: Lauryn Gregson and Ally Johnston each scored five goals for St. Joseph’s (16-3, 3-1 Skyline). Lindsay Ramos made 12 saves in the win.

USMMA 19, SUNY-Old Westbury 7: Meredith Willard had six goals and three assists for USMMA (8-2, 3-0 Skyline). Jessica Reilly added five goals and three assists for USMMA. Danielle Weir had three goals for SUNY-Old Westbury (2-9, 1-2).

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 11 NYIT 9, Mercy 7: Andrew Zito scored with 13:39 left in the fourth quarter to break a tie at 5 and lead NYIT (8-4, 3-0 ECC). Austin Fitzpatrick scored with 11:13 left to extend the lead to 7-5. After Mercy scored, NYIT’s Matt Murphy and LeRoy Halftown tallied to seal the win.

Molloy 10, Wheeling Jesuit University 8: Tim Steinman and Colin Kotarski each scored two goals to lead Molloy (7-5) in a non-conference game. Justin English had a game-high 11 ground balls and Ryan Toomey made seven saves for Molloy.

Farmingdale State 20, Purchase 5: James Ragland scored five goals to lead Farmingdale State (8-5, 2-2 Skyline). Conor McAvoy added four goals and four assists in the win and Farmingdale State won 21 of 29 faceoffs.

Coast Guard 14, USMMA 9: Nick Treon scored three goals for USMMA (9-2) in a non-conference loss at West Point. Jack Renard added two goals and Brendan Kane made nine saves for USMMA.

Le Moyne College 10, Adelphi 6: Dylan Crossan scored two goals for Adelphi (8-2, 7-1 NE-10) and Brendan McDougal made 13 saves.

Denver 15, St. John’s 6: Jason DeBenedictis and Declan Swartwood each scored two goals for St. John’s (6-6, 0-3 Big East). Matt Hanley made 12 saves for the Red Storm.

Suffolk Community College 16, Delaware Tech 4: Tim Yannacci had four goals and two assists, and Johnny Nolan had three goals to lead Suffolk Community College (9-1) in Region XV.

