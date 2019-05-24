TODAY'S PAPER
LIers in men's lacrosse final four

Penn State's Gerard Arceri wins a faceoff and

Penn State's Gerard Arceri wins a faceoff and gets covered by Stony Brook's Tristan Dowd in the first quarter during a game on Feb. 16 at Stony Brook University. Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

By Newsday Staff
A total of 28 players from Long Island will be on the field for Saturday’s Division I men’s lacrosse final four at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. No. 2 Duke faces No. 3 Virginia at noon followed by No. 1 Penn State against No. 5 Yale at 2:30 p.m. Both games will be televised by ESPN2. The LI representation:

Duke (6): J.P. Basile, Garden City; Andrew Bonafede, Bay Shore (Chaminade); Matt Chmil, Garden City (Chaminade); Jack Fowler, Wantagh (Chaminade); Frank Marinello, Merrick (Chaminade); Cameron Mule, Dix Hills (Half Hollow Hills West).

Penn State (6): Gerard Arceri, St. James (Smithtown East); Mike Aronow, Holbrook (Sachem North); Bobby Burns, Smithtown (Smithtown East); Mac O’Keefe, Syosset; Nick Spillane, Franklin Square (Carey); Tommy Wright, Garden City.

Virginia (5): Logan Greco, Hauppauge (Smithtown West); Petey LaSalla, Miller Place (Rocky Point); Ian Laviano, Laurel Hollow (Cold Spring Harbor); Chris Merle, Westhampton Beach; Regan Quinn, Rockville Centre (Chaminade).

Yale (11): Donald Ahrens, Old Brookville (North Shore); Lucas Cotler (Syosset); John Daniggelis, St. James (Smithtown East); Thomas Duran, Manhasset; Luke Eschbach, St. James (Smithtown); Sean Kuttin, Head of the Harbor (Chaminade); Joe  Neuman, Port Washington (Salisbury); Steven Reilly, Levittown (Division); Will Renz, Rockville Centre (Chaminade); Jack Tigh, Garden City (Chaminade); Kyle Zawadzki, Smithtown (Smithtown West).

