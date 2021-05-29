TODAY'S PAPER
In the NCAA Division I men's lacrosse semifinals, North Carolina played Virginia and Maryland faced off against Duke on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Virginia's Charlie Bertrand (41) and Ian Laviano (3)
Credit: AP/Kassi Jackson

Virginia's Charlie Bertrand (41) and Ian Laviano (3) celebrate after a goal against North Carolina in the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.

Virginia's Payton Cormier (24) and Charlie Bertrand (41)
Credit: AP/Kassi Jackson

Virginia's Payton Cormier (24) and Charlie Bertrand (41) celebrate after Peter Garno (33) scored against North Carolina during the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.

Virginia players celebrate after scoring their sixth goal
Credit: AP/Kassi Jackson

Virginia players celebrate after scoring their sixth goal against North Carolina during the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.

Virginia players celebrate after they defeated North Carolina
Credit: AP/Kassi Jackson

Virginia players celebrate after they defeated North Carolina in the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.

North Carolina's Cole Herbert (6) passes to teammate
Credit: AP/Kassi Jackson

North Carolina's Cole Herbert (6) passes to teammate William Perry (3) against Virginia in the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.

Virginia's Jared Conners (28) drives down the field
Credit: AP/Kassi Jackson

Virginia's Jared Conners (28) drives down the field against North Carolina during the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.

Virginia's Jackson Appelt (26) and Dox Aitken (6)
Credit: AP/Kassi Jackson

Virginia's Jackson Appelt (26) and Dox Aitken (6) celebrate they defeated North Carolina in the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.

Virginia's Jack Simmons (12) is guarded by North
Credit: AP/Kassi Jackson

Virginia's Jack Simmons (12) is guarded by North Carolina's Parker Alexander (23) during the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.

North Carolina's Henry Schertzinger (2) drives the ball
Credit: AP/Kassi Jackson

North Carolina's Henry Schertzinger (2) drives the ball against Virginia during the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.

Virginia players celebrate after they defeated North Carolina
Credit: AP/Kassi Jackson

Virginia players celebrate after they defeated North Carolina in the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.

Virginia's Jared Conners (28) drives down the field
Credit: AP/Kassi Jackson

Virginia's Jared Conners (28) drives down the field against North Carolina during the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.

Virginia's Grayson Sallade, center, is defended North Carolina
Credit: AP/Kassi Jackson

Virginia's Grayson Sallade, center, is defended North Carolina players during the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.

Virginia players celebrate after they defeated North Carolina
Credit: AP/Kassi Jackson

Virginia players celebrate after they defeated North Carolina in the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.

Duke's Jake Caputo (6) guards Maryland's Eric Malever
Credit: AP/Kassi Jackson

Duke's Jake Caputo (6) guards Maryland's Eric Malever (4) in the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.

Maryland's Anthony Demaio (16) celebrates after scoring a
Credit: AP/Kassi Jackson

Maryland's Anthony Demaio (16) celebrates after scoring a goal against Duke in the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.

Maryland's John Geppert (20) guards Duke's Nakeie Montgomery
Credit: AP/Kassi Jackson

Maryland's John Geppert (20) guards Duke's Nakeie Montgomery (15)in the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.

Duke's Brennan O'Neill (34) is guarded by Maryland's
Credit: AP/Kassi Jackson

Duke's Brennan O'Neill (34) is guarded by Maryland's Brett Makar(43) in the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.

Duke's Jake Caputo (6) guards Maryland's Eric Malever
Credit: AP/Kassi Jackson

Duke's Jake Caputo (6) guards Maryland's Eric Malever (4) in the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.

Maryland's Logan Wisnauskas (12) celebrates a goal against
Credit: AP/Kassi Jackson

Maryland's Logan Wisnauskas (12) celebrates a goal against Duke in the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.

North Carolina's William Perry (3) shoots at goal
Credit: AP/Kassi Jackson

North Carolina's William Perry (3) shoots at goal against Virginia during the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.

Maryland's Roman Puglise (8) passes the ball down
Credit: AP/Kassi Jackson

Maryland's Roman Puglise (8) passes the ball down the field against Duke in the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.

Maryland's Joshua Coffman (28) is guarded by Duke's
Credit: AP/Kassi Jackson

Maryland's Joshua Coffman (28) is guarded by Duke's Brian Smyth (26) in the semifinals of men's NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.

