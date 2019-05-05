The Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team was not nationally seeded for the NCAA Tournament during Sunday evening’s selection show but will play in one of the tourney’s more interesting first-round matchups.

A day after wrapping up their seventh consecutive America East championship with a 21-7 win over Albany, the Seawolves learned they will travel to College Park, Maryland, to play defending national champion James Madison on Friday.

The winner will play overall No. 1 seed and host Maryland on Sunday in the second round.

Stony Brook (15-4), ranked 17th nationally, did not play either team this season.

After a 2-3 start, the Seawolves finished the regular season by winning 11 of their final 12, most notably against Johns Hopkins and USC, plus two wins in the league tournament.

Through April 28, Stony Brook was ranked 20th in the rating percentage index.

The Hofstra women’s team, which lost 13-3 to James Madison in the CAA championship, did not earn an at-large bid to the tournament despite a 12-7 record that included a quality win over High Point and a few other notable victories.

The Stony Brook men’s team had earned the top seed in the America East tournament but lost 14-8 in a conference semifinal to eventual champion UMBC, ending the Seawolves’ hopes of an NCAA berth. The Hofstra men’s team did not qualify for its own conference tournament.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

DIVISION II

The Adelphi’s men’s team earned the second seed in the North region of the NCAA Division II tournament, which comes with a first-round bye. Adelphi hosts the Mercyhurst-Merrimack winner in the quarterfinals on May 11.

The LIU Post women’s team earned the second seed in the East region and will play third-seeded Adelphi in the first round on May 10.

DIVISION III

The SUNY Maritime men’s team will play Grove City in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament’s South bracket on Tuesday, and the winner will play Salisbury, the top seed in the South, on Wednesday.