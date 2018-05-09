TODAY'S PAPER
NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament schedule 2018

Division I, Division II and Division III men’s lacrosse tournament game schedule and TV information.

Maryland players cut the net to celebrate after

Maryland players cut the net to celebrate after their victory over Ohio State in the NCAA Division I lacrosse championship in Foxborough, Mass., on May 29, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Elise Amendola

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

DIVISION I

Opening round

Wednesday, May 9

Canisius vs. Robert Morris

First Round

Saturday, May 12

(3) Yale vs. Massachusetts, Noon, ESPNU

(4) Duke vs. Villanova, 2:15 p.m., ESPNU

(2) Albany vs. Richmond, 5 p.m., ESPNU

(6) Loyola (MD) vs. Virginia, 7:15 p.m., ESPNU

Sunday, May 13

(1) Maryland vs. Canisius/Robert Morris winner, Noon, ESPNU

(7) Notre Dame vs. Denver, 2:15 p.m., ESPNU

(5) Johns Hopkins vs. Georgetown, 5 p.m.,ESPNU

(8) Syracuse vs. Cornell, 7:15 p.m., ESPNU

Quarterfinals

Saturday, May 19

Two games at Hofstra, Noon and 2:30 p.m., ESPNU.

Sunday, May 20

Two games at Navy, Noon and 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Semifinals

Saturday, May 26 at Gillette Stadium

Semifinal 1 , Noon, ESPN2

Semifinal 2, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

National championship

Monday, May 28 at Gillette Stadium

1 p.m., ESPN2

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals

Saturday, May 12

North Region

(1) Merrimack vs. (4) NYIT

(2) Seton Hill vs. (3) Le Moyne

South Region

(1) Lenoir-Rhyne vs. (4) Colorado Mesa

(2) Saint Leo vs. (3) Tampa

Semifinals

Sunday, May 20

National championship

Sunday, May 27 at Gillette Stadium, 4 p.m., livestream on NCAA.com.

DIVISION III

Second round

Wednesday, May 9

Western New England atYork (Pa.), 4 p.m.

Lynchburg atDickinson, 4 p.m.

Stevenson atIthaca, 4 p.m.

Cortland State atWesleyan, 4 p.m.

Christopher Newport atRoanoke, 4 p.m.

Aurora atOhio Wesleyan, 4 p.m.

Merchant Marine atTufts, 4 p.m.

Elizabethtown atGettysburg, 4 p.m.

New England College atRochester Tech, 4 p.m.

Huntingdon atRhodes, 4 p.m.

Keene State atAmherst, 4:30 p.m.

Transylvania atWashington and Lee, 5:30 p.m.

Springfield atStevens, 7 p.m.

Morrisville State atSalisbury,7 p.m.

Illinois Wesleyan atDenison, 7:30 p.m.

Third round

Saturday, May 12

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, May 16

Semifinals

Sunday, May 20

National championship

Sunday, May 27, 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium, streams on NCAA.com

