NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament schedule 2018
Division I, Division II and Division III men’s lacrosse tournament game schedule and TV information.
DIVISION I
Opening round
Wednesday, May 9
Canisius vs. Robert Morris
First Round
Saturday, May 12
(3) Yale vs. Massachusetts, Noon, ESPNU
(4) Duke vs. Villanova, 2:15 p.m., ESPNU
(2) Albany vs. Richmond, 5 p.m., ESPNU
(6) Loyola (MD) vs. Virginia, 7:15 p.m., ESPNU
Sunday, May 13
(1) Maryland vs. Canisius/Robert Morris winner, Noon, ESPNU
(7) Notre Dame vs. Denver, 2:15 p.m., ESPNU
(5) Johns Hopkins vs. Georgetown, 5 p.m.,ESPNU
(8) Syracuse vs. Cornell, 7:15 p.m., ESPNU
Quarterfinals
Saturday, May 19
Two games at Hofstra, Noon and 2:30 p.m., ESPNU.
Sunday, May 20
Two games at Navy, Noon and 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Semifinals
Saturday, May 26 at Gillette Stadium
Semifinal 1 , Noon, ESPN2
Semifinal 2, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
National championship
Monday, May 28 at Gillette Stadium
1 p.m., ESPN2
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals
Saturday, May 12
North Region
(1) Merrimack vs. (4) NYIT
(2) Seton Hill vs. (3) Le Moyne
South Region
(1) Lenoir-Rhyne vs. (4) Colorado Mesa
(2) Saint Leo vs. (3) Tampa
Semifinals
Sunday, May 20
National championship
Sunday, May 27 at Gillette Stadium, 4 p.m., livestream on NCAA.com.
DIVISION III
Second round
Wednesday, May 9
Western New England atYork (Pa.), 4 p.m.
Lynchburg atDickinson, 4 p.m.
Stevenson atIthaca, 4 p.m.
Cortland State atWesleyan, 4 p.m.
Christopher Newport atRoanoke, 4 p.m.
Aurora atOhio Wesleyan, 4 p.m.
Merchant Marine atTufts, 4 p.m.
Elizabethtown atGettysburg, 4 p.m.
New England College atRochester Tech, 4 p.m.
Huntingdon atRhodes, 4 p.m.
Keene State atAmherst, 4:30 p.m.
Transylvania atWashington and Lee, 5:30 p.m.
Springfield atStevens, 7 p.m.
Morrisville State atSalisbury,7 p.m.
Illinois Wesleyan atDenison, 7:30 p.m.
Third round
Saturday, May 12
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, May 16
Semifinals
Sunday, May 20
National championship
Sunday, May 27, 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium, streams on NCAA.com
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.