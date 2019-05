NCAA men's lacrosse tournament schedule 2019

Division I

Opening round — Wednesday, May 8

UMBC at Marist, 7 p.m.

First round — Saturday, May 11

Syracuse at No. 8 Loyola Maryland, Noon, ESPNU

Georgetown at No. 5 Yale, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Army at No. 4 Penn, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Robert Morris at No. 3 Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

First round — Sunday, May 12

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Marist-UMBC winner at No. 1 Penn State, Noon, ESPNU

Maryland at No. 6 Towson, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Richmond at No. 2 Duke, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Johns Hopkins at No. 7 Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Quarterfinals — Saturday, May 18

Games at Hofstra's James M. Shuart Stadium

Virginia-Robert Morris winner vs. Towson-Maryland winner, Noon or 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Notre Dame-Johns Hopkins winner vs. Duke-Richmond winner, Noon or 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Quarterfinals — Sunday, May 19

Games at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.

Penn State-UMBC-Marist winner vs. Loyola Maryland-Syracuse winner, Noon or 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Yale-Georgetown vs. Penn-Army winner, Noon or 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Semifinals — Saturday, May 25

Games at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

Quarterfinal winners, Noon and 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

National championship — Monday, May 27

at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Division II

First round — Wednesday, May 8

No. 5 Seton Hill at No. 4 Mercy, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Merrimack at No. 3 Mercyhurst, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Queens (N.C.) at No. 3 Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Wingate at No. 4 Tampa, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals — Saturday, May 11

Seton Hill-Mercy winner at No. 1 Le Moyne, Noon

Queens (N.C.)-Indianapolis winner at No. 2 Belmont Abbey, Noon

Wingate-Tampa winner at No. 1 Limestone, Noon

Merrimack-Mercyhurst winner at No. 2 Adelphi, 1 p.m.

Semifinals — Saturday, May 18/Sunday, May 19

Quarterfinal winners, TBD

National championship — Sunday, May 26

at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m., NCAA.com

Division III

First round — Tuesday, May 7

New England College vs. Norwich, 4 p.m.

Maritime vs. Grove City, 4 p.m.

Stockton vs. Morrisville State, 4 p.m.

John Carroll vs. Hope, 7 p.m.

Second round — Wednesday, May 8

Rhodes at Illinois Wesleyan, 3 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Amherst, 3:30 p.m.

Stevenson at Franklin & Marshall, 4 p.m.

St. John Fisher at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.

DeSales at Cabrini, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Ursinus, 4 p.m.

Stockton-Morrsville State winner at York (Pa.), 4 p.m.

Western New England at Wesleyan (Conn.), 4:30 p.m.

Keene State at Williams, 5 p.m.

Cortland at Union (N.Y.), 5 p.m.

Maritime-Grove City winner at Salisbury, 5 p.m.

Transylvania at Lynchburg, 6 p.m.

New England College-Norwich winner at Tufts, 7 p.m.

John Carroll-Hope winner at RIT, 7 p.m.

Piedmont at Washington & Lee, 7 p.m.

Concordia Wisconsin at Denison, 7:30 p.m.

Third Round — Saturday, May 11

Quarterfinals — Wednesday, May 15

Semifinals — Sunday, May 19

National championship — Sunday, May 26

at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m., NCAA.com