Some of the so-called glamour teams of Division I men’s lacrosse are not in the bracket that will send teams to Hofstra on May 19 for the NCAA quarterfinals, but that doesn’t mean Long Island fans won’t see top talent.

The four seeded teams in Hof stra’s half of the bracket, which will host first-round games Saturday, are No. 2 Albany (which hosts UMass), No. 3 Yale (which hosts Richmond), No. 6 Loyola, Maryland (which hosts Virginia) and No. 7 Notre Dame (which hosts Denver).

Among the LIers who could play at Shuart Stadium are the Reh twins, attack Justin and defenseman Troy (Rocky Point), who play for Albany, and midfielder John Daniggelis (Smithtown East) and attack Jack Tigh (Garden City) with Yale.

The other four seeds, which host first-round games Sunday, are No. 1 and defending champion Maryland (hosting the Canisius-Robert Morris winner), No. 8 Syracuse (hosting Cornell), No. 5 Johns Hopkins (hosting Georgetown) and No. 4 Duke (hosting Villanova). The winners of those games will play their quarterfinals at Navy on May 20.

The Division I semifinals and final will be at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Memorial Day weekend, May 26 and 28.

In the men’s Division II tournament, No. 4 NYIT will play at No. 2 Merrimack in a North Regional semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday. In the women’s Division II tournament, No. 3 LIU Post is at No. 2 Adelphi at 3 p.m. Friday.

— bob herzog