NCAA women's lacrosse rankings

James Madison's Haley Warden, right, and Boston College's

James Madison's Haley Warden, right, and Boston College's Sam Apuzzo take a draw in the NCAA DivisionI championship game on May 27, 2018. Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
A look at Newsday’s top 10 NCAA women’s lacrosse teams as of Feb. 18, 2019.

1. Boston College (2-0)

The Eagles overcame a five-goal deficit in the first half behind Sam Apuzzo’s seven goals to beat ACC foe Syracuse, 14-12. Apuzzo, the West Babylon native, became the program’s all-time leading goal scorer with 199 tallies. Shoreham’s Lauren Daly made 12 saves.

2. Maryland (2-0)

The Terps defeated Florida, 17-12, for coach Cathy Reese’s 250th win in just her 271st game. Kali Hartshorn had four goals and helped the team win 20 of 31 draws. Jen Giles and Caroline Steele also had four goals. A marquee matchup against North Carolina comes next Sunday.

3. North Carolina (3-0)

A close 13-9 win over High Point was followed by a 21-3 drubbing of East Carolina. Against High Point,  Jamie Ortega (Centereach) had six goals and two assists as the Tar Heels scored the game’s final three goals.

4. Stony Brook (0-0)

Stony Brook opens its season on Feb. 22 at Colorado.

5. Northwestern (3-0)

The offense is clicking, but the defense still is lagging. Northwestern leads the nation with 21 goals per game but allowed 15 to Dartmouth and 20 to Duke this weekend.

6. Syracuse (2-1)

A tight 14-12 loss to Boston College actually helps Syracuse’s stock. Yes, the Orange blew a 7-2 lead, but the fast start suggests Syracuse’s potential. Emily Hawryschuk had four goals.

7. Florida (1-1)

Lindsey Ronbeck (Manhasset) scored eight goals in Florida’s 17-12 loss to Maryland. The Gators have chances to bounce back in the next two games against Loyola (Maryland) and Navy.

8. Princeton (1-0)

The Tigers had no issue with Temple, winning 16-7 in the season opener. Tess D’Orsi had six goals, and  Kathryn Hallett (Manhasset) had four goals.

9. Penn State (2-0)

Five different players notched two goals — including Sophia Triandafils (Shoreham-Wading River) — in Penn State’s 15-5 win over Lehigh.

10. James Madison (2-1)

Wins over Virginia Tech and UConn got the defending national champions back on track. Brennan Logan had five goals and Maddie McDaniel had four in the 14-8 win over Virginia Tech.

On the cusp: Virginia, Penn, Johns Hopkins, Colorado

Last week

1. Boston College

2. Maryland

3. North Carolina

4. Florida

5. Stony Brook

6. Northwestern

7. Princeton

8. James Madison

9. Loyola (Md.)

10. Penn State

Kenny DeJohn joined Newsday's high school sports department in 2015 and has covered multiple state championships, Division I athletes and Long Island's top high school programs. He also covers Stony Brook University women's lacrosse.

