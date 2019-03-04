This week's NCAA women's lacrosse rankings

A look at Newsday’s Top 10 NCAA women’s lacrosse teams as of March 4, 2019.

1. Boston College (6-0)

West Babylon’s Sam Apuzzo became the program’s all-time leading point-scorer in a 12-9 win over USC, finishing with seven points (five goals) and bringing her career mark to 316. Mineola’s Cara Urbank (Sacred Heart) had three goals. Abbey Ngai (Cold Spring Harbor) made nine saves in her second career start.

2. Maryland (5-0)

The Terps throttled UMBC and Hofstra by a combined 35-10. Grace Griffin had five goals and an assist in the 17-9 win over Hofstra, and Nikki Sliwak (Wantagh) also notched a goal while playing back on Long Island.

3. North Carolina (4-1)

The Tar Heels responded with an OT loss against Maryland with a 21-11 win over a Northwestern team with a potent offense but a lacking defense. Jamie Ortega (Centereach) had seven goals and three assists, and Katie Hoeg (Mattituck) had three goals and an assist. Huntington alum Taylor Moreno made 11 saves.

4. Syracuse (6-1)

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wins over ranked Loyola and Virginia highlight how successful the Orange have been early this season. Nicole Levy (East Islip) had two goals and two assists, helping to balance an offense led by Emily Hawryschuk’s four goals. Kerry Defliese (Garden City) recorded three ground balls.

5. UPenn (4-0)

The Quakers cruised in their Ivy League opener, winning 15-4 over Yale. Erin Barry (Manhasset) and Taylyn Stadler (Syosset) each scored two goals. Last year's Newsday All-Long Island Nassau Player of the Year Krissy Kowalski of Manhasset played 15 minutes in goal at the end of the contest and made eight saves.

6. Virginia (5-1)

A loss to Syracuse on Saturday is the lone blemish on the Cavaliers’ resume. St. Anthony’s alum Charlie Campbell made five saves in the 16-11 loss. Virginia should rebound Wednesday against George Mason before facing a stiff test at North Carolina on Saturday.

7. James Madison (4-1)

Gaining ground in the rankings because of losses by other schools, James Madison didn’t hurt its case this week. JMU beat Canisius, 21-4, behind 12 goal scorers. Halle Duenkel led the way with a hat trick.

8. Northwestern (4-2)

The Wildcats demolished Canisius but were handed a 21-11 loss to UNC. This defense continues to get blitzed by opponents and is the main thing holding the team back from more. Claire Quinn (St. Anthony’s) scored in the loss.

9. Johns Hopkins (4-1)

The Blue Jays answered an overtime loss to UPenn last Saturday with a 12-11 win over Georgetown and a 20-6 win over Furman. Miranda Ibello scored the winner with 8.6 seconds left against Georgetown, and Mackenzie Heldberg (Smithtown West) had two goals and four assists against Furman.

10. Michigan (7-0)

This certainly wasn’t expected entering the season, but wins over ranked opponents Colorado and Denver have the Wolverines positioned as serious contenders. They scored four goals in the final six-plus minutes to take down Denver on Tuesday, then Maggie Kane and Lilly Grass each scored five times in a 19-9 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

On the cusp: Loyola, Princeton, Denver, Stanford, Duke

Last week

1. Boston College

2. Maryland

3. North Carolina

4. Syracuse

5. Northwestern

6. Denver

7. Virginia

8. Penn

9. Stony Brook

10. James Madison