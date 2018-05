NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament schedule 2018

DIVISION I

Opening round

Wednesday, May 9

Wagner vs. Mercer

First Round

Friday, May 11

Denver vs. High Point

Navy vs. Johns Hopkins

(8) Loyola Maryland vs. Fairfield

Penn vs. Penn State

Princeton vs. Syracuse

Stanford vs. Virginia

Colorado vs. Jacksonville

(7) Towson vs. Wagner/Mercer winner

Northwestern vs. Richmond

Virginia Tech vs. Georgetown

Second Round

Sunday, May 13

(1) Maryland vs. Denver/High Point winner

Navy/Johns Hopkins winner vs. Loyola/Fairfield winner

(5) Stony Brook vs. Penn/Penn State winner

(4) Boston College vs. Princeton/Syracuse winner

(3) James Madison vs. Stanford/Virginia winner

(6) Florida vs. Colorado/Jacksonville winner

Towson/Mercer/Wagner winner vs. Northwestern/Richmond winner

(2) North Carolina vs. Virgina Tech/Georgetown winner

Quarterfinals

Saturday, May 19

Two games on campuses of competing schools

Sunday, May 20

Two games on campuses of competing schools

Semifinals

Friday, May 25 at Stony Brook

Semifinal 1, 5 p.m., ESPN3

Semifinal 2, 7:30 p.m., ESPN3

National championship

Sunday, May 27 at Stony Brook

Noon, ESPNU

DIVISION II

First Round

Friday, May 11

South Region

(2) Florida Tech vs. (3) Limestone, 3 p.m.

Atlantic Region

(2) East Stroudsburg vs. (3) Mercyhurst, 5 p.m.

East Region

(2) Adelphi vs. (3) LIU Post, 3 p.m.

Midwest

(2) Regis vs. (3) UIndy, 6 p.m.

Second Round

Saturday, May 12

South Region

(1) Florida Southern vs. Florida Tech/Limestone winner, 3 p.m.

Atlantic Region

(1) West Chester vs. East Stroudsburg/Mercyhurst winner, 5 p.m.

East Region

(1) Le Moyne vs. Adelphi/LIU Post winner, 3:30 p.m.

Midwest Region

(1) Lindenwood vs. Regis/UIndy winner, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, May 18 at University of Tampa

South Region winner vs. Atlantic Region winner, 11 a.m.

East Region winner vs. Midwest Region winner, 3 p.m.

National championship

Sunday May 20 at University of Tampa

Noon, streams on NCAA.com

DIVISION III

First Round

Saturday, May 12

Meredith vs. USMMA

Springfield vs. Elms

Westfield State vs. Morrisville State

Wesleyan (CT) vs. Messiah

SUNY Cortland vs. Plymouth State

William Smith vs. Endicott

Tufts vs. FDU-Florham

Babson vs. Castleton

Washington & Lee vs. Cabrini

Catholic vs. Johnson & Wales

Second Round

Sunday, May 13

Salisbury vs. Meredith/USMMA winner

Denison vs. Calvin

Trinity (CT) vs. Springfield/Elms winner

Rhodes vs. Transylvania

Gettysburg vs. Westfield State/Morrisville State winner

Mary Washington vs. Mount Union

St. John Fisher vs. Wesleyan (CT)/Messiah winner

Amherst vs. SUNY Cortland/Plymouth State winner

TCNJ vs. William Smith/Endicott winner

Bowdoin vs. Stevens

Franklin & Marshall vs. Tufts/FDU-Florham winner

Colorado College vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Middlebury vs. Babson/Castleton

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Hamline

York (PA) vs. Washington & Lee/Cabrini winner

Rowan vs. Catholic/Johnson & Wales winner

Third Round

Saturday, May 19

Eight games to be played across four regional sites

Quarterfinals

Sunday, May 20

Four games to be played across regional sites

Semifinals

Friday, May 26 at Roanoke College

Semifinal 1, 11:30 a.m., streams on NCAA.com

Semifinal 2, 2:30 p.m., streams on NCAA.com

National championship

Saturday, May 27 at Roanoke College

2 p.m., streams on NCAA.com