The rematch of last season’s NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse championship game lived up to expectations — and then some.

Fourth-seeded Boston College outlasted top-seeded Maryland in an epic, back-and-forth classic, 15-13, on West Babylon’s Sam Apuzzo’s flashy goal with 8:14 left on Friday night at Stony Brook’s LaValle Stadium. BC plays third-seeded James Madison at noon Sunday in the final.

Apuzzo, a Tewaaraton finalist, started behind the cage with defender Grace Griffin in her face but juked Griffin to the ground before rolling to the crease and firing a shot into the upper-right corner. She fell to the turf but quickly jumped to her feet and into the arms of her teammates.

Moves on moves for Sam Apuzzo. @Tewaaraton type moment with this go-ahead goal and then she adds another. @BCwlax leads 15-13 with 6 minutes left. pic.twitter.com/Vg8IG4Gts2 — US Lacrosse Magazine (@USLacrosseMag) May 26, 2018

Apuzzo then won the next draw and scored another, giving BC a 15-13 lead with 7:26 remaining — its first two-goal advantage of the game.

Lauren Daly, who starred at Shoreham-Wading River High School, was key in keeping Boston College alive. The junior faced a flurry of shots, saving seven of them.

Maryland won last year’s final, 16-13, and has won three of the last five national titles. Still, the Terrapins couldn’t build any more than a one-goal lead in the first 20-plus minutes of the second half with BC’s Elizabeth Miller shutting down Maryland’s Megan Whittle, a Tewaaraton finalist.

When one side took a lead, the other side immediately answered. The seesaw affair was fast-paced and exciting, with all the makings of a game worthy of being played on championship weekend.

Maryland built a 6-2 lead in the game’s first 14 minutes, as Kali Hartshorn and Taylor Hensh each netted two early goals. The run was made possible by Hartshorn’s efforts in the draw circle against Apuzzo, a one of the national leaders in draw controls.

But if Boston College has proved anything in the past week, it’s that it’s never out of a game. The Eagles trailed 11-8 late in the second half against Stony Brook in the quarterfinals last Saturday in Newton, Massachusetts, but stormed back to earn a 12-11 win in overtime.

The Eagles carried that mentality into Friday. Apuzzo went to work on the draw, and the Eagles scored five straight in just over five minutes to take a 7-6 lead.

Taylor Walker scored to make it 6-4 and scored again less than three minutes later, tying the score at 6. Mineola’s Cara Urbank, who played at Sacred Heart Academy, buried a free position with 8:20 left in the half for a 7-6 lead.

Jen Giles and Whittle, Maryland’s leading goal scorer, then tallied consecutive goals and put the Terrapins back on top. With 1:37 left before halftime, Tess Chandler tied the score at 8 off a Dempsey Arsenault assist for BC.